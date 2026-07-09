Max Holloway is not content to simply beat Conor McGregor this Saturday.

Speaking at UFC 329 media day on Wednesday ahead of Saturday’s welterweight main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Holloway outlined a strategy that goes beyond winning the fight — he wants to win it in a way that keeps the door open for a rematch later in 2026.

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“I’m going in there and put paws on him. I’m going to make him wish that he didn’t come back — actually no, I’m not going to make him wish that. I’m going to make him think that he can do it one more time so we can rematch at the end of the year.” – Max Holloway

Holloway is not approaching this as a situation where he wants to finish McGregor so definitively that there is no sequel. He wants a competitive result that keeps McGregor motivated enough to come back for another round. McGregor has claimed that his final fight under his UFC contract is planned for April 2027, which would fit within the timeline Holloway envisions if things unfold as he intends.

Their first fight took place in August 2013, with McGregor picking up a decision win after injuring his knee during the bout and leaning heavily on wrestling to neutralize Holloway. Both men went on to careers that no one watching that fight could have fully anticipated — McGregor becoming a dual-division champion and the biggest star in UFC history, Holloway becoming a dominant featherweight champion who successfully defended the belt three times. Resuming the rivalry 13 years later at welterweight, with McGregor returning from a five-year absence, gives the bout a storyline that writes itself.

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Holloway was also direct about the financial side of the fight, pushing back on any suggestion that the payday was a motivating factor he needed to justify.

“It’s beautiful. I tell you this much, every single guy, fighter or non-fighter is saying I’m fighting for money. I’m a prizefighter, brother, this is what we do. If you wasn’t fighting for money, you’re an idiot.” – Max Holloway

UFC 329 takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, streaming live on Paramount+.