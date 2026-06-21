On Saturday night the leading MMA promotion returns to Las Vegas for another edition of UFC Fight Night.
The card is set to take place at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC Fight Night will be headlined by a matchup at 125 pounds, as Manel Kape (22-7) squares off against Kyoji Horiguchi (36-5). “Starboy” has won three consecutive fights, all of which have come via stoppage. He will seek another dominant outing against Horiguchi to make his case for a title shot. Horiguchi previously defeated Kape by submission in December 2017, when they both competed under the Rizin stable. The native of Japan aims to emerge victorious for a second time, with his own statement to make at 125 pounds.
Below, you can catch up on all the UFC Fight Night results and fight-ending highlights.
UFC Fight Night Results (Preliminary Card)
Shane Collins (-205) vs. Otari Tanzilovi (+170)
Collins def. Tanzilovi via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Karol Rosa (-115) vs. Luana Santos (-105)
Santos wins via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Leon Shahbazyan (+290) vs. Levan Chokheli (-375)
Chokheli def. Shahbazyan via TKO (0:23 of Round 1)
Gaston Bolanos (+320) vs. Michael Aswell Jr. (-400)
Bolaños def. Aswell via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Allan Nascimento (-170) vs. Mitch Raposo (+140)
Raposo wins via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)
Bia Mesquita (-575) vs. Melissa Mullins (+425)
Mesquita def. Mullins via submission, due to an armbar (3:16 of Round 1)
Andre Lima (-650) vs. Kevin Borjas (+475)
Borjas wins via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
UFC Fight Night Results (Main Card)
Vinicius Oliveira (-290) vs. Andre Fili (+235)
Oliveira def. Fili via TKO (4:56 of Round 2)
Melsik Baghdasaryan (+270) vs. Murtazali Magomedov (-340)
Magomedov wins via submission, due to a twister (1:17 of Round 1)
Hyder Amil (+165) vs. Christian Rodriguez (-200)
Rodriguez def. Amil via submission, due to a guillotine (3:43 of Round 1)
Ion Cutelaba (+250) vs. Navajo Stirling (-310)
Stirling wins via TKO (3:23 of Round 2)
Manel Kape (-150) vs. Kyoji Horiguchi (+125)
Kape def. Horiguchi via TKO (2:42 of Round 3)