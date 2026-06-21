On Saturday night the leading MMA promotion returns to Las Vegas for another edition of UFC Fight Night.

The card is set to take place at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC Fight Night will be headlined by a matchup at 125 pounds, as Manel Kape (22-7) squares off against Kyoji Horiguchi (36-5). “Starboy” has won three consecutive fights, all of which have come via stoppage. He will seek another dominant outing against Horiguchi to make his case for a title shot. Horiguchi previously defeated Kape by submission in December 2017, when they both competed under the Rizin stable. The native of Japan aims to emerge victorious for a second time, with his own statement to make at 125 pounds.

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Below, you can catch up on all the UFC Fight Night results and fight-ending highlights.

UFC Fight Night Results (Preliminary Card)

Shane Collins (-205) vs. Otari Tanzilovi (+170)

Collins def. Tanzilovi via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

https://twitter.com/CombatUTC/status/2068444047862014365?s=20

A late submission attempt in R2 by Shane Collins gets stopped at the bell!



[ #UFCVegas119 | LIVE on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/HT3L1eMrB4 — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) June 20, 2026

Karol Rosa (-115) vs. Luana Santos (-105)

Santos wins via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

💥 ¡Qué derribo de Luana Santos!#UFCVegas119 | Sáb. 20 de Junio | En vivo por Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/1IGXjHqkHN — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) June 20, 2026

Leon Shahbazyan (+290) vs. Levan Chokheli (-375)

Chokheli def. Shahbazyan via TKO (0:23 of Round 1)

Levan Chokheli just made an absolute statement by stopping Leon Shahbazyan in 23 seconds. #UFCVegas119

https://t.co/pjpcpCUc3T — Dame Margera (@damienfarronMMA) June 20, 2026

Gaston Bolanos (+320) vs. Michael Aswell Jr. (-400)

Bolaños def. Aswell via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Michael Aswell Jr and Gaston Baloños going back and forth in round 1 #UFCVegas119 pic.twitter.com/Bwe2uGgw47 — SleeperKO (@SleeperKO) June 20, 2026

A good end to the round by Bolanos 👀



[ #UFCVegas119 | LIVE ON @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/qLNH5mxbqf — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) June 20, 2026

Allan Nascimento (-170) vs. Mitch Raposo (+140)

Raposo wins via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

🔥 Mitch Raposo muestra su velocidad y poder con las manos.#UFCVegas119 | Sáb. 20 de Junio | En vivo por Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/aOvAJRhbYh — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) June 20, 2026

Allan Nascimento drops Mitch Raposo in round 3 👀 #UFCVegas119 pic.twitter.com/tIK2Kv7pBJ — SleeperKO (@SleeperKO) June 20, 2026

Bia Mesquita (-575) vs. Melissa Mullins (+425)

Mesquita def. Mullins via submission, due to an armbar (3:16 of Round 1)

Take this as a warning… do not go to the ground with Bia Mesquita #UFCVegas119 pic.twitter.com/Ll5dzizvo2 — Evan Theoharis (@EvanTheoharis6) June 20, 2026

Andre Lima (-650) vs. Kevin Borjas (+475)

Borjas wins via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Kevin Borjas secures round 1 with that punch #UFCVegas119 pic.twitter.com/V7YQPyGSGA — SleeperKO (@SleeperKO) June 20, 2026

UFC Fight Night Results (Main Card)

Vinicius Oliveira (-290) vs. Andre Fili (+235)

Oliveira def. Fili via TKO (4:56 of Round 2)

NEW WEIGHT CLASS IS NO PROBLEM 🫡



Vinicius Oliveira battles through some adversity to earn the R2 TKO!



[ #UFCVegas119 | LIVE NOW @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/1nEJ3DuqLd — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) June 21, 2026

Melsik Baghdasaryan (+270) vs. Murtazali Magomedov (-340)

Magomedov wins via submission, due to a twister (1:17 of Round 1)

Murtazali Magomedov with a FIRST ROUND TWISTER 🌪️😳



Just the 4th in UFC history #UFCVegas119 pic.twitter.com/9K9kZUwtoN — Combat Casuals (@Combat_Casuals) June 21, 2026

Hyder Amil (+165) vs. Christian Rodriguez (-200)

Rodriguez def. Amil via submission, due to a guillotine (3:43 of Round 1)

Ion Cutelaba (+250) vs. Navajo Stirling (-310)

Stirling wins via TKO (3:23 of Round 2)

A FLURRY OF PUNCHES GETS THIS ONE DONE! ✅



Navajo Stirling gets back-to-back finishes in the Octagon!



[ #UFCVegas119 | LIVE ON @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/riDFL1eIYo — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) June 21, 2026

Manel Kape (-150) vs. Kyoji Horiguchi (+125)

Kape def. Horiguchi via TKO (2:42 of Round 3)