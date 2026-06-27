On Saturday, the leading MMA promotion heads over to The South Caucasus to present another edition of UFC Fight Night.
The card is set to take place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Arzebaijan. UFC Baku will be headlined by a matchup at 155 pounds, when Rafael Fiziev takes on Manuel Torres. “Ataman” has just one win in his last five outings. He will aim to bounce back from a TKO loss against Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 325 in February. Fiziev’s last victory came over a year ago, when he defeated Ignacio Bahamondes by unanimous decision in June 2025. Torres is coming off two consecutive stoppage victories, most recently a TKO win over Grant Dawson last December. Since his UFC debut in 2022, “El Loco” has put together a 5-1 record.
Below, you can catch up on all the UFC Baku results and fight-ending highlights.
UFC Baku Results (Preliminary Card)
Tahir Abdullayev (-1100) vs. Jeferson Nascimento (+625)
Nascimento def. Abdullayev via TKO (4:28 of Round 3)
Bekzat Almakhan (+154) vs. Jean Matsumoto (-185)
Matsumoto wins via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Danil Donchenko (-500) vs. Theodor Berggren (+375)
Donchenko def. Berggren via TKO (1:35 of Round 2)
Kaan Ofli (+185) vs. Javier Reyes (-225)
Ofli def. Reyes via submission, due to an arm-triangle (4:16 of Round 1)
Nursulton Ruziboev (-192) vs. Andrey Pulyaev (+160)
Ruziboev def. Pulyaev via submission, due to a rear-naked choke (3:58 of Round 1)
Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev (-600) vs. Julius Walker (+450)
Yakhyaev wins via KO (0:08 or Round 1)