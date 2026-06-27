On Saturday, the leading MMA promotion heads over to The South Caucasus to present another edition of UFC Fight Night.

The card is set to take place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Arzebaijan. UFC Baku will be headlined by a matchup at 155 pounds, when Rafael Fiziev takes on Manuel Torres. “Ataman” has just one win in his last five outings. He will aim to bounce back from a TKO loss against Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 325 in February. Fiziev’s last victory came over a year ago, when he defeated Ignacio Bahamondes by unanimous decision in June 2025. Torres is coming off two consecutive stoppage victories, most recently a TKO win over Grant Dawson last December. Since his UFC debut in 2022, “El Loco” has put together a 5-1 record.

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Below, you can catch up on all the UFC Baku results and fight-ending highlights.

UFC Baku Results (Preliminary Card)

Tahir Abdullayev (-1100) vs. Jeferson Nascimento (+625)

Nascimento def. Abdullayev via TKO (4:28 of Round 3)

Tahir Abdullayev stops undefeated Jefferson Nascimento in round 3 but that was DEFINITELY a questionable stoppage 🤔#UFCBaku pic.twitter.com/KxRcc7atfc — Combat Casuals (@Combat_Casuals) June 27, 2026

Bekzat Almakhan (+154) vs. Jean Matsumoto (-185)

Matsumoto wins via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Bekzat Almakhan vs Jean Matsumoto being the second curtain jerker on this card is criminal



two of the best young fighters in an excellent matchup



Matsumoto comes back after an early knockdown to win the decision #ufcbaku pic.twitter.com/IQJAmDrpGE — Kevin Thang (@Skip2MyJays) June 27, 2026

Danil Donchenko (-500) vs. Theodor Berggren (+375)

Donchenko def. Berggren via TKO (1:35 of Round 2)

HEADKICK STRAIGHT INTO RIGHT HANDS!! 🤩



Daniil Donchenko gets the R2 TKO today in Baku!



[ #UFCBaku | LIVE ON @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/rpZkjAa4Tb — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) June 27, 2026

Kaan Ofli (+185) vs. Javier Reyes (-225)

Ofli def. Reyes via submission, due to an arm-triangle (4:16 of Round 1)

KAAN OFLI GOES ALL OUT FOR THE VICTORY IN ROUND ONE 😤



[ #UFCBaku | LIVE ON @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/ZMhY5sziU0 — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) June 27, 2026

Nursulton Ruziboev (-192) vs. Andrey Pulyaev (+160)

Ruziboev def. Pulyaev via submission, due to a rear-naked choke (3:58 of Round 1)

🇺🇿 Nursulton Ruziboev comienza con el dominio desde los primeros minutos 😮‍💨#UFCBaku | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/jxoM12X99m — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) June 27, 2026

Make it 21 submissions wins for Nursulton Ruziboev 😯 #UFCBaku pic.twitter.com/2k34Ijz9CY — SleeperKO (@SleeperKO) June 27, 2026

Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev (-600) vs. Julius Walker (+450)

Yakhyaev wins via KO (0:08 or Round 1)

8 SECOND FINISH FROM ABDUL RAKHMAN YAKHYAEV 🤯



OH MY GOD #UFCBaku

pic.twitter.com/tUSheWNwJB — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 27, 2026

Farman Hasanov (-170) vs. Eric Nolan (+140)

UFC Baku Results (Main Card)

Abus Magomedov (+102) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (-122)

Ikram Aliskerov (-290) vs. Brunno Ferreira (+235)

Asu Almabayev (-325) vs. Charles Johnson (+260)

Nazim Sadykhov (-190) vs. Matheus Camilo (+155)

Shara Magomedov (-375) vs. Michel Perreira (+295)

Rafael Fiziev (-108) vs. Manuel Torres (-112)