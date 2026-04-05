On Saturday night the leading MMA promotion heads to its headquarters in Las Vegas for another edition of UFC Fight Night.
The card is set to take place at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC Fight Night will be headlined by a matchup at lightweight, when Renato Moicano faces Chris Duncan. The Brazilian native Moicano will seek to snap a two-fight losing skid. “The Problem” is currently on a four-fight winning streak, along with three stoppages.
Below, you can catch up on all the UFC Fight Night results and fight-ending highlights.
UFC Fight Night Results (Prelims)
Kai Kamaka III (-255) vs. Dakota Hope (+123)
Kamaka defeats Hope by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
Dione Barbosa (-113) vs. Melissa Gatto (+108)
Barbosa wins by majority decision (28-28, 29-27, 29-27)
Azamat Bekoev (-567) vs. Tresean Gore (+525)
Gore defeats Bekoev by submission, due to a guillotine (3:27 of Round 3)
Alice Pereira (-127) vs. Hailey Cowan (+122)
Pereira wins by KO (4:16 of Round 2)
Lando Vannata (-194) vs. Darrius Flowers (+186)
Flowers defeats Vannata by TKO (0:52 of Round 2)
Alessandro Costa (-400) vs. Stewart Nicoll (+376)
Costa wins by TKO (4:56 of Round 2)
Guilherme Pat (+104) vs. Thomas Petersen (-108)
Petersen defeats Thomas by majority decision (28-28, 29-27, 29-27)
UFC Fight Night Results (Main Card)
Jose Delano (-245) vs. Robert Ruchala (+233)
Delano wins by unanimous decision (30-26, 29-27, 29-27)
Tommy McMillen (-809) vs. Manolo Zecchini (+733)
McMillen defeats Zecchini by TKO (3:57 of Round 1)
Ethyn Ewing (-127) vs. Rafael Estevam (+122)
Ewing wins by TKO (1:44 of Round 3)
Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev (-1090) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (+754)
Yakhyaev wins by submission, due to a rear-naked choke (2:52 of Round 1)
Virna Jandiroba (-113) vs. Tabatha Ricci (+108)
Jandiroba defeats Ricci by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Renato Moicano (+133) vs. Chris Duncan (-138)
Moicano wins by submission, due to a rear-naked choke (3:14 of Round 2)