On Saturday night the leading MMA promotion heads to its headquarters in Las Vegas for another edition of UFC Fight Night.

The card is set to take place at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC Fight Night will be headlined by a matchup at lightweight, when Renato Moicano faces Chris Duncan. The Brazilian native Moicano will seek to snap a two-fight losing skid. “The Problem” is currently on a four-fight winning streak, along with three stoppages.

Below, you can catch up on all the UFC Fight Night results and fight-ending highlights.

UFC Fight Night Results (Prelims)

Kai Kamaka III (-255) vs. Dakota Hope (+123)

Kamaka defeats Hope by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

The first fight of the night is not disappointing 💥



Dakota Hope is off to a hot start!



[ #UFCVegas115 | LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/2c3cOnfRgi — UFC (@ufc) April 4, 2026

Sobreviveu a tormenta e venceu!



🇺🇸 Kai Kamaka III vence 🇺🇸 Dakota Hope na Decisão Dividida (29-28, 28-29, 29-28). O que acharam da decisão?#UFCBR | #UFCVegas115

pic.twitter.com/WNbIoanbNw — Central do MMA (@acentraldomma) April 4, 2026

Dione Barbosa (-113) vs. Melissa Gatto (+108)

Barbosa wins by majority decision (28-28, 29-27, 29-27)

An illegal kick by Dione Barbosa results in one point being deducted.



[ #UFCVegas115 | LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/Xv6YDH9lnT — UFC (@ufc) April 4, 2026

Azamat Bekoev (-567) vs. Tresean Gore (+525)

Gore defeats Bekoev by submission, due to a guillotine (3:27 of Round 3)

TRESEAN GORE SURVIVED THIS WTF 😳😤 #UFCVegas115 pic.twitter.com/zki3dHTNAo — UFC FIFTH ROUND (@UFCFIFTHROUND) April 4, 2026

Alice Pereira (-127) vs. Hailey Cowan (+122)

Pereira wins by KO (4:16 of Round 2)

Nastyyyy KO from Alice Pereira



She may be Alex Pereira's sister after all 😂#UFCVegas115 pic.twitter.com/luJUtCbXzq — The Fight Bubble (@thefightbubble) April 4, 2026

Lando Vannata (-194) vs. Darrius Flowers (+186)

Flowers defeats Vannata by TKO (0:52 of Round 2)

https://twitter.com/TakeruCigarra/status/2040567689630920797?s=20

Alessandro Costa (-400) vs. Stewart Nicoll (+376)

Costa wins by TKO (4:56 of Round 2)

Alessandro Costa finishes Stewart Nicoll with a brutal liver shot! #UFCVegas115 pic.twitter.com/uKxhY1QZJv — TakeruCigarra (@TakeruCigarra) April 4, 2026

Guilherme Pat (+104) vs. Thomas Petersen (-108)

Petersen defeats Thomas by majority decision (28-28, 29-27, 29-27)

How did Guilherme Pat survive this swarm from Thomas Petersen 🤯#UFCVegas115 pic.twitter.com/rCfaty0zJs — Verdict (@VerdictMMA) April 4, 2026

UFC Fight Night Results (Main Card)

Jose Delano (-245) vs. Robert Ruchala (+233)

Delano wins by unanimous decision (30-26, 29-27, 29-27)

Tommy McMillen (-809) vs. Manolo Zecchini (+733)

McMillen defeats Zecchini by TKO (3:57 of Round 1)

Ethyn Ewing (-127) vs. Rafael Estevam (+122)

Ewing wins by TKO (1:44 of Round 3)

Ethyn Ewing with the finish



What a guy pic.twitter.com/M4YhwLxtap — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) April 5, 2026

Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev (-1090) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (+754)

Yakhyaev wins by submission, due to a rear-naked choke (2:52 of Round 1)

Still undefeated!



Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev submits Brendson Ribeiro in round 1 #UFCVegas115



pic.twitter.com/ThUTjYnkMR — SleeperKO (@SleeperKO) April 5, 2026

Virna Jandiroba (-113) vs. Tabatha Ricci (+108)

Jandiroba defeats Ricci by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

https://twitter.com/DGen_Media/status/2040614721267622048?s=20

Renato Moicano (+133) vs. Chris Duncan (-138)

Moicano wins by submission, due to a rear-naked choke (3:14 of Round 2)

EASY MONEY



RENATO MOICANO SUBMITS CHRIS DUNCAN



📺 @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/8J0uWd75yi — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) April 5, 2026