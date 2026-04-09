Former First Son Hunter Biden has thrown down the gauntlet, declaring himself “100 percent in” for a potential cage match against President Donald Trump’s sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

The motivation remains unclear.

In a video announcing his upcoming appearances on Andrew Callaghan’s Channel 5 Carnival Tour this month, Biden said he is game.

“I just got a call from Andrew Callaghan,” Biden said. “He asked me to come out on the Channel 5 Carnival Tour at the end of the month. I think we start in Phoenix, then we go to San Diego, and we end in Albuquerque.”

“I think he’s trying to organize a cage match. Me versus Eric and Don Jr.,” he added. “I told him I’d do it — 100 percent in if he can pull it off.”

Whether Biden was entirely serious remains to be seen.

Where exactly a cage match involving Hunter Biden would fit on the Carnival Tour — which features crowd-sourced talent acts, rap battles, musicians, and “forbidden” documentary screenings — is unclear.

‘100 Percent In’ for Cage Match: Hunter Biden Challenges Trump Sons on Channel 5 Tour

The comments come as the White House prepares to host its first professional sporting event.

The White House is set to host its first-ever professional sporting event when UFC Freedom 250 lands on the South Lawn on June 14 — conveniently landing on both Flag Day and President Trump’s 80th birthday.

The Octagon will be planted right there on the historic grounds as part of the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations, turning the presidential residence into a live combat-sports venue for the first time.

Does it get any more American than that?

Headlined by a lightweight title unification bout between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje, with an interim heavyweight clash between Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane also on the card, the six-fight event will stream on Paramount+.

They’re also offering 85,000 free public viewing tickets on the nearby Ellipse and a limited number of VIP seats cage-side.

It’s all thanks to Trump’s long-standing bromance with UFC CEO Dana White, who has called it a “one-of-one” spectacle.

Hunter Biden is not expected to participate in the UFC event.