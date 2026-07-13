Dustin Poirier is not buying the theories circulating online suggesting Conor McGregor either came into UFC 329 already injured or simply quit when the fight was stopped in the first round against Max Holloway. Speaking via Teddy Atlas’s YouTube, Poirier — who has beaten McGregor twice and has been publicly critical of him in the past — drew a clear line between the criticism he is willing to level and the accusation of quitting.

“I just don’t think he’s a quitter like that,” Poirier said. “I say a lot of bad stuff about him, but a quitter, I’m not sure. He’s a real competitor and wants to win. And I doubt he needed the money — it’s not like he was showing up for a paycheck.”

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Poirier has not shied away from criticizing McGregor over the years, and the two have a contentious history both inside and outside the cage. For him to push back specifically on the quitter narrative carries more weight than a generic endorsement would. His argument is straightforward — McGregor is wealthy enough that a payday would not be the primary motivation, and his competitive drive has never been something Poirier has questioned even when everything else about McGregor’s recent conduct has drawn his scrutiny.

That said, Poirier did have confusion about the strategic decision that led to McGregor’s injury in the opening seconds of the fight. McGregor threw a jumping switch kick almost immediately after the opening bell — the move that appeared to cause the knee damage that ended the bout. “I don’t know who’s game plan this was,” Poirier said. “It’s just crazy to me.”

McGregor was making his first UFC appearance in five years and will now undergo surgery to address the knee injury. ESPN has reported that he plans to fight again following his recovery, with a previously referenced final UFC fight in April 2027 potentially still on his radar depending on the outcome of the surgical procedure and rehabilitation.