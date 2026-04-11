UFC President Dana White has all but confirmed that President Trump will be cageside for UFC 327 this Saturday at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

White reported the information during a recent appearance on streamer Adin Ross’s show. And it was clear the guy was pretty excited.

“It’s good to be back in Miami. Yeah, I’m pumped. We got the big guy coming on Saturday, too. He’s coming,” White said.

The comment left little doubt among fight fans that the longtime UFC supporter and Commander in Chief would make his return to the octagon atmosphere. Trump’s official schedule has also reportedly aligned with the appearance. It marks one of the president’s first major public sporting events amid the backdrop of war in Iran.

Dana White Confirms: President Trump Set to Attend UFC 327 Cageside in Miami

Trump has developed a strong relationship with the UFC and Dana White over the years, frequently attending high-profile cards and receiving enthusiastic receptions from the crowd. If not, some of the fighters themselves.

He was last at the same Kaseya Center for UFC 314 in 2025, where he drew a standing ovation.

White’s latest tease continues that trend, promising to add star power to an already stacked UFC 327 card headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between Jiří Procházka and Carlos Ulberg.

BREAKING 🚨 President Trump will be attending UFC 327 in Florida this Saturday. LET’S GO 🔥



PRESIDENT TRUMP IS A MACHINE



THIS IS GOING TO BE EPIC ❤️ pic.twitter.com/01tzHfeoln — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) April 10, 2026

A temporary flight restriction has been noted for the Miami area over the weekend. Which seems to coincide with presidential travel. Plus, it’s not exactly a long flight from the President’s home at Mar-a-Lago.

UFC 327 promises a mix of explosive matchups and now, some high-profile energy, with the confirmed presence of “the big guy” sure to elevate the program.

The buzz surrounding Trump’s cageside appearance in Miami this weekend only adds to the excitement already building for the historic UFC Freedom 250 event scheduled for June. That event will actually be held on the South Lawn of the White House.

That unprecedented card, timed to coincide with Trump’s 80th birthday and America’s 250th anniversary, will feature a stacked lineup — including a lightweight title unification bout between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje, plus an interim heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane.