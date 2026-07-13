Conor McGregor will undergo surgery following his first-round loss to Max Holloway at UFC 329 on Saturday in Las Vegas, and he plans to fight again once he has recovered. He announced the news on Instagram.

McGregor, now 22-7 in MMA, appeared to injure his right knee in the opening seconds of the welterweight main event at T-Mobile Arena. This marked his first appearance inside the octagon in five years.

Go Ad-Free

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The injury occurred almost immediately after the fight began, with McGregor appearing to suffer the damage on an early kick before Holloway was able to capitalize and finish the bout in the first round. The result extended Holloway’s winning streak and handed McGregor the second defeat of his UFC 329 comeback attempt, following the collapsed fight with Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in June 2024.

McGregor had spoken during fight week about plans for one final UFC fight in April 2027, leaving open the question of whether the knee injury and subsequent surgery would delay or derail that timeline. ESPN’s report indicating he plans to fight again suggests he intends to continue regardless, though the extent of the damage and the surgery’s complexity will determine how long his recovery takes.

Go Ad-Free

The circumstances of McGregor’s return — a five-year absence, a first-round finish, and an immediate surgical procedure. Questions about his future in the UFC were already present heading into Saturday night and will only intensify as the details of his knee injury and recovery timeline become clearer in the days ahead. Many have written McGregor off as a result, with some questioning whether he should return or ever will, given what he has to overcome. Last time, he suffered a major injury, it took five years.

How long could it take him this time? That is another big question. Now, the fight world will have to wait and see.