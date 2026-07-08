On Saturday night, a legion of UFC fans’ wait finally ends. For the first time in five years, former two-division champion Conor McGregor will step back into the Octagon for a highly anticipated rematch with fellow UFC legend Max Holloway.

Heading into the main event of UFC 329, McGregor is an unsurprising underdog. He hasn’t competed since 2021, has lost three of his last four in the Octagon, and hasn’t tallied a win since 2020. Yet, there are many around the sport who feel the 37-year-old is still a tough matchup for the man he beat once before inside the Octagon, 13 years ago.

If “Notorious” can return to vintage form in Las Vegas this weekend, we look at five fun options for a return fight later this year.

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Nate Diaz

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The bout the UFC wants the most, and reportedly tried to make happen this year, is a third and final fight versus Nate Diaz. Even though the American did not look good in his return to the cage in May after two years away, the company will overlook the setback because so much money can be made. Fans have wanted a trilogy clash between two of the UFC’s most famous fighters for years, and it’s an easy fight to book for later this year, even if McGregor loses at UFC 329.

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Charles Oliveira

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There has been speculation about a clash between McGregor and lightweight legend Charles Oliveira, off and on, over the last couple of years. And the Brazilian has stated he is all for a matchup. Oliveira currently holds the BMF title after beating Holloway for the belt in March.

The Irishman making the BMF title his focus after a Holloway win instead of other belts makes far more sense at this point in his career, and fans would be all for a scrap with the “Do Bronx.”

Justin Gaethje

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Another matchup fans have wanted for years is a fight with new undisputed lightweight champion Justin Gaethje. Should McGregor get a title opportunity after just one win in five years? Of course not. But the UFC has a long history of making fights that prioritize money over merit. And make no mistake, McGregor vs. Gaethje following a win over Holloway — a man who beat Gaethje for the BMF belt by knockout two years ago — would be big money.

Paddy Pimblett

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A very logical path forward for McGregor is a booking against England’s favorite fighter, Paddy Pimblett. “The Baddy” faces Benoit Saint Denis on Saturday’s main card. A victory by both could easily set up a cash-machine battle of England vs. Ireland that can headline a card inside London’s Wembley Stadium.

Plus, the bout could be fought at lightweight or welterweight — where this weekend’s main event will be fought.

Jack Della Maddalena

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If the 37-year-old is serious about competing permanently at 170 pounds and wants to make a run at gold with a UFC 329 victory, a sensible booking would be one with former champion Jack Della Maddalena. Of the contenders at welterweight that could catapult him into a title shot with a win, the Aussie is the smart choice.

A matchup with Della Maddalena is far more winnable and doesn’t throw McGregor into the deep end of the division against the young sharks at 170 pounds. A clash could be a headliner for a massive card in either Ireland or Australia.