Could Charles Oliveira be Conor McGregor’s opponent in a potential fight at the White House next year? The Brazilian UFC legend is still interested in the idea of a clash with the “Notorious” one.

At this point, the chance of McGregor ever competing in the Octagon again seems slim. However, the Irish superstar has been banging the drum of late about a return to be on the UFC’s planned event on the lawn of the White House in June.

If he does return, he will need an opponent. During a chat with Sportsnaut, Oliveira was asked if he still has interest in a fight with the former two-division champion, and he remains all for the big business it would create for him. Be it at the White House or an arena.

“The fight with Conor is something everybody already knows about. It’s a fight that will bring a lot of money, it’s a fight that will bring me a lot of business,” Oliveira said. “So that would be something huge. Why not? He’s someone who sells fights. He talks a lot, and that always brings attention. So yes, why not make this fight happen?”

Charles Oliveira also interested in a BMF fight with Max Holloway

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Oliveira will be back in action in October as he headlines the UFC’s return to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. On that night, he will take on ranked lightweight striker Rafael Fiziev. It is a tough matchup, but a victory will set up more main events and major matchups in 2026.

After losing by knockout to Ilia Topuria in a UFC lightweight title fight in June, a win next month would not get him closer to another chance at that belt. However, what about a different strap? Perhaps the BMF title held by Max Holloway?

“I think one thing at a time. Right now, my focus is on Rafael Fiziev, then if God blesses me with a win, why not a fight against Max?” Oliveira told Sportsnaut. “That would be a huge matchup: Charles Oliveira vs. Max Holloway for the BMF title. Who knows, maybe early next year, maybe mid-year, I don’t know, let’s think one thing at a time. For now, I’m completely focused on this fight against Fiziev, and then we’ll take it step by step.”

From Guaruja to working with The Rock and Project Rock

Ahead of his October clash with Fiziev inside the Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Oliveira has also kept busy with a unique opportunity away from the cage. The 35-year-old is a new brand ambassador for the Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Under Armour collaborative brand, Project Rock.

The unexpected partnership is just the latest achievement in one of the UFC’s greatest rags-to-riches stories.

“It was both fun and gratifying to know that we’re part of something massive alongside The Rock. Man, honestly, I’ve done plenty of shoots before, but when I arrived and I saw buses, cars, this, that, I saw that it was something gigantic, the full day of production, that’s when I realized how huge and important this was,” said Oliveira.

“And of course, as a kid, I could never have imagined being part of something on this scale, a campaign this big. So I am deeply grateful to God, to my team, to The Rock and his crew, for giving me the chance to live all this experience here.”