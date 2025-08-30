Former UFC bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling (25-5), wasn’t in the right “head space” when Sean O’Malley dethroned him for the title about two years ago.

“Funk Master” captured the 135-pound title by disqualification, after Peter Yan hit him with an illegal knee at UFC 259 in March 2021. He made three consecutive defenses of the UFC bantamweight title, which is currently the most in UFC history at 135 pounds.

“I do want people to understand that I have no ill will towards O’Malley,” Sterling told “Pound 4 Pound with Kamaru & Henry.” “My main thing with O’Malley, is that he paraded around, as if he beat the best version of me. And that’s my only gripe with him.”

O’Malley ended the Sterling era

In May 2023, Sterling defeated Henry Cejudo by split decision at UFC 288, as he retained the title for the third time. Apart from setting the record for most consecutive UFC bantamweight title defenses, he defeated a former Olympic gold medalist, and two-division UFC champion in Cejudo. It was the biggest win of his storied career.

“I was thinking, ‘I’m going on a world tour,’” said Sterling. “‘I just beat the greatest combat athlete of all time.’”

Sterling met O’Malley at UFC 292 in August 2023. A heavy favorite, Sterling eyed his fourth consecutive title defense. The underdog O’Malley was determined to capture his first UFC world title, even with the odds against him. And then it all went downhill for the defending champion.

After a competitive first round, “Suga” dropped Sterling with a right hand in the second round. O’Malley landed repeated ground strikes with Sterling on his back, and scored a TKO win to become the new UFC 135-pound champion.



Could Sterling and O’Malley cross paths at featherweight?

Following the crushing defeat, Sterling has since moved up to 145 pounds. In his most recent outing at UFC Fight Night 257, he defeated Brian Ortega by unanimous decision. The contest was changed to a catchweight of 153 pounds, after Ortega had complications with his weight cut.

O’Malley made just one defense of the UFC 135-pound title, a unanimous decision win in a rematch against Marlon Vera at UFC 299 in March 2024. He is coming off consecutive defeats against Merab Dvalishvili.

Most recently at UFC 316 in June, after Dvalishvili retained the UFC bantamweight title in a third-round submission win. O’Malley has expressed his interest in a move up to featherweight. However, he recently stated that he has “unfinished business” at 135 pounds.

“I’m not being salty about it,” said Sterling. “But if you want to come up to 145, I’m right here.”



