Punches, kicks, elbows, knees, and submissions make MMA deaths inside the cage very possible. However, in the case of these 10 fighters, their unfortunate endings actually occurred outside of the cage. Here are the 10 most shocking MMA deaths of all time.

Evan Tanner

After failing to dethrone Tito Ortiz for the UFC light heavyweight title, Tanner found great success at middleweight. Four fights into his new division, he defeated David Terrell for the belt before springboarding Rich Franklin’s championship run.

In September 2008, Tanner went for a solo hike in the California desert. When he failed to contact friends, he was reported missing. Several days later, he was found dead with empty water bottles by his side. His official cause of death was listed as heat exposure.

Jordan Parsons

After winning a pair of regional titles, Jordan Parsons quickly stood out in Bellator. He earned finish wins in his first two bouts with the company before dropping a split decision to former NCAA wrestling champ Bubba Jenkins.

The following May, Parsons was crossing a street in Delray Beach, Florida when he was hit by a Range Rover. The driver, Dennis Wright, left the scene and unsuccessfully attempted to cover up the crime. After having part of his right leg amputated, Parson succumbed to his injuries several days later.

Anthony Johnson

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Anthony Johnson’s career spanned four different weight classes, multiple title challenges, and a long highlight reel. The man better known as “Rumble” is easily one of the all-time hardest hitters in the history of MMA.

He was scheduled to face Bellator champ Vadim Nemkov in the light heavyweight Grand Prix but withdrew due to illness. Just over a year later, he passed away after a battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Ryan Jimmo

Credit: USA Today News

Karate black belt Ryan Jimmo dominated on the regional scene before making his way to the UFC. He made a lasting impression in his Octagon debut with a record-setting knockout win at UFC 149.

In June of 2016, Jimmo got into an altercation with Anthony Getschel in his hometown of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. As Jimmo walked away, Getschel ran him over and fled the scene. Jimmo died shortly afterwards, while Getschel eventually pleaded guilty to manslaughter and hit and run.

Kevin Randleman

As a decorated collegiate wrestler, Kevin Randleman had a smooth transition into mixed martial arts. His accolades include being a UFC heavyweight champion and authoring one of the sport’s biggest upsets over Mirko Cro Cop.

At 44 years old, Randleman was admitted to a San Diego hospital with pneumonia. Complications from the illness caused heart failure on February 11, 2016.

Stephan Bonnar

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Much of the UFC’s popularity can be traced back to Stephan Bonnar and the all-action fight with Forest Griffin that concluded the inaugural season of The Ultimate Fighter. While he never got a chance to fight for gold, he remained a fan favorite throughout his entire career.

Bonnar struggled with addiction after retiring from competition, reportedly stemming from injuries he sustained over his career. On December 22, 2022, he was found dead of an accidental fentanyl overdose.

Victoria Lee

As the younger sister of standout fighters Angela and Christian, Victoria Lee was primed for early success in the sport. After becoming a junior pankration and wrestling champ, Lee became the youngest fighter signed to One Championship.

In early January of 2023, Angela Lee announced via Instagram that her younger sister had passed away almost two weeks before. That September she would reveal that 18-year-old Victoria had taken her own life.

Shane Del Rosario

In Strikeforce, Shane Del Rosario stood out as a promising young talent in the heavyweight division. When the roster was absorbed into the UFC, expectations were high. While Rosario failed to get his hand raised in his only two Octagon outings, he’d never get the chance to live up to his potential.

Just two days after Thanksgiving in 2016, fellow UFC fighter and longtime friend Ian McCall found Rosario unresponsive in their home. He was hospitalized with “catastrophic cardiovascular collapse” and was pulled off life support days later. Toxicology tests found cocaine and opiates in his system.

Kimbo Slice

After becoming one of the first viral stars with his unsanctioned backyard fights, Kimbo Slice (born Kevin Ferguson) quickly rose to prominence in MMA. Despite his limited skill set, his knockout power and charisma carried him to showcases in the UFC, Bellator, and EliteXC.

Just over a month before he was scheduled to main event Bellator 158, was taken to a Florida hospital. The next day he died of congestive heart failure.

Josh Samman

Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

As one of the standout fighters from TUF 17, Josh Samman instantly connected with fans. Beginning his UFC tenure with four straight finishes and two post-fight bonuses didn’t hurt either.

After the untimely death of his girlfriend, Samman relapsed into the drug addiction that plagued his pre-fight life. In late September 2016, Samman and a friend were found unconscious in an apartment. The friend was pronounced dead upon arrival from an overdose of cocaine, heroin, and painkillers. Samman died days later.