Unfortunately, the world of MMA has been hit with its fair share of issues involving arrests over the years. That includes UFC champions, legends, and even just also-rans. Here is a look at the (Not) Top-10 MMA fighters who have had unfortunate run-ins with the law.

10. Jorge Masvidal

Credit: Sarah Stier-Imagn Images

“Gamebred” holds the record for fastest knockout in UFC history for his five-second KO of Ben Askren in 2019. He twice fought for the UFC welterweight belt and once for the Strikeforce lightweight title during his impressive career.

Unfortunately in 2022, Jorge Masvidal attacked fellow UFC fighter Colby Covington outside the Octagon at a Florida restaurant. He would later plead not guilty before entering a guilty plea.

9. Jeremy Jackson

Jackson fought for the UFC and even had three fights with cage-fighting legend Nick Diaz during his career. He also battled other UFC veterans like Jake Shields and Joe Stevenson.

In 2008, he received a 25-year-to-life sentence for two counts of forcible rape and attempted burglary after pleading guilty. “The Scorpion’s” MMA career only lasted six years.

8. Jason Miller

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Miller won 23 fights over his career including a submission over Japanese icon Kazushi Sakuraba for his final win in 2010. He fought only twice inside the Octagon after a long career in MMA which included wins over stars like Robbie Lawler and Tim Kennedy.

A troubled soul, Miller’s issues with the law started in 2005. He has found his way into jail countless times since. Many of those involved some kind of violence and burglary charges.

7. Tony Ferguson

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

From 2013 to 2019, no fighter was hotter at lightweight than Tony Ferguson. He picked off opponent after opponent, even winning the interim UFC lightweight championship. However, since then he has lost six consecutive bouts. And the troubles have continued outside the Octagon, too. In 2023, Ferguson hit several vehicles and was charged with OWI outside a Hollywood nightclub.

6. Hermes Franca

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Hermes Franca once challenged for the UFC lightweight championship in 2007 but fell to division great Sean Sherk. He had an eight-fight unbeaten streak during the early part of the 2000s and scored wins over Nate Diaz and Jamie Varner during his 46-fight career.

However, in 2013 he was handed 42 months in state prison for one count of attempted unlawful penetration of an underage jiu-jitsu student.

5. Chael Sonnen

Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

No fighter got by more on their skills with the microphone than Chael Sonnen. With a win over Nate Marquardt, he propelled himself into a title fight vs. Anderson Silva in 2010. After nearly finishing Silva early, Sonnen lost via submission. He would get another crack at the belt two years later and also challenged UFC GOAT Jon Jones for light heavyweight belt in 2013.

Unfortunately, Sonnen first ran into issues with the law in 2011 for money laundering, receiving a fine and probation. Then in 2012, there was an embezzlement before a surprising violent incident at a hotel in 2021.

4. Jamahal Hill

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A former UFC light heavyweight champion, Jamahal Hill ran through the division with three straight finishes from 2021 to 22. All three earned him a bonus and an eventual crack at the 205-pound belt, which he won in a fight of the year candidate decision over Glover Teixeira.

But Hill in 2023, he had to give up the title due to an injury and he was also arrested for aggravated domestic violence.

3. Conor McGregor

One of the biggest stars in MMA, Conor McGregor is a former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, becoming the first to hold titles in two divisions simultaneously. Injuries and a wild life outside of the Octagon have limited him to just two fights since 2020.

From driving offenses starting in 2017 in his home country of Ireland, to the infamous UFC 223 bus attack, “Notorious” has been in the headlines many, many times over run-ins with the law. He has also faced multiple sexual assault charges, a robbery arrest, and more.

2. Cain Velasquez

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

After earning honors on the collegiate wrestling mat, Cain Velasquez transitioned to MMA. Eventually became UFC heavyweight champion twice. He earned wins over Brock Lesnar, Junior dos Santos, and Pride legend Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira during that time.

In one of the more shocking headlines in MMA recently, Velasquez was charged with attempted murder after chasing and firing shots at a man he believed had sexually assaulted a member of his family. His trial is ongoing and he faces 20 years in prison.

1. Jon Jones

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Reigning lineal UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is the best fighter of all time. He has reeled off title defenses over numerous former champions and has just one controversial loss on his resume. But away from the cage, “Bones” has been a handful for police. Beyond his PED suspensions, several arrests, including for domestic violence, have hindered him for years.