Philadelphia Eagles’ Tyrie Cleveland carted off field with neck injury

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland has been having himself a pretty darn good summer as the veteran looks to earn a spot on their 53-man roster.

Unfortunately, the former Denver Broncos seventh-round pick saw his evening end early Thursday against the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland, 25, went down hard as he attempted a catch from quarterback Tanner McKee. Cleveland was ultimately placed on a stretcher and carted off the field as he displayed limited to no mobility. His entire team and some members of the Browns were surrounded by the wide receiver as he was carted off.

Scary scene – WR Tyrie Cleveland landed hard and awkward trying to make a catch. The medical team is now with him, a stretcher and the cart are currently on the field.



Players from both teams on their knees, Eagles surround Cleveland as he’s taken off the field. @NFLMedia pic.twitter.com/sZiDfFnPxp — Sherree Burruss (@SherreeBurruss) August 18, 2023

The play in question shows Cleveland landing awkwardly on his neck/head area. As you will see below, he showed very little initial movement after hitting the turf.

Tyrie Cleveland comes down hard on his head/neck and shoulder area and gets carted off pic.twitter.com/oNgxHDFfyv — Dave Lorenz, DPT (@DLorenzDPT) August 18, 2023

Any time we’re talking about that region of that body, it has to be taken seriously. The good news? While Tyrie Cleveland was ruled out the remainder of the game with a neck injury, he did have movement in all of his extremities after being taken off the field.

We’ll have further updates on Cleveland’s status as they become available.