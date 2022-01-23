Trae Young, Hawks rout cold-shooting Hornets

Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after being called on a foul during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Trae Young pumped in 30 points and the visiting Atlanta Hawks controlled most of the game in defeating the cold-shooting Charlotte Hornets 113-91 on Sunday night.

Young connected on eight of his 15 attempts from beyond the 3-point arc.

De’Andre Hunter posted 20 points, Kevin Huerter added 11 points and reserve Danilo Gallinari scored 10.

The Hawks made 15 of 39 shots from 3-point land, creating a sizable gap in perimeter scoring. Young’s second-to-last 3 came at the 6:28 mark, putting Atlanta up 100-80.

Charlotte, which lost for just the second time in its last nine games, missed its first 19 attempts from 3-point range and finished 4-for-36 from deep.

Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball both racked up 19 points for the Hornets, while reserves P.J. Washington and Kelly Oubre Jr. both notched 12 points. Mason Plumlee’s 11 rebounds helped Charlotte to a 54-45 edge on the boards.

Despite all of Charlotte’s recent success, its two most recent losses have come at home to sub-.500 teams (Orlando and Atlanta).

Atlanta never allowed the Hornets to mount much of a rally, holding a lead of 20 points or larger for chunks of the fourth quarter.

The Hornets shot 0 for 16 on first-half 3-point attempts, with Ball holding the worst mark at 0-for-5 on his way to an 0-for-8 night on 3s. Charlotte’s Terry Rozier, who recently ranked among the NBA’s top dozen players in 3-pointers made per game, was 0 for 6 on those shots Sunday.

Rozier ended up with a game-high seven assists, but just seven points.

The Hawks led 55-44 at halftime, but the advantage swelled as Atlanta began the third quarter on a 20-9 run. That was capped by Young’s 3-pointer, with the lead at 75-53.

The run ended with Washington’s 3-pointer, the Hornets’ first made 3 of the game. Washington finished 2-for-4 on 3s.

Atlanta has won two of three meetings with the Hornets this season.

