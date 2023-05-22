Toronto Raptors meet with Steve Nash regarding head coaching vacancy

Four seasons after winning the NBA Finals, the Toronto Raptors decided to fire the coach who helped them secure the franchise’s first title. Despite a .582 winning percentage, Nick Nurse is out in Toronto, and a former Canadian legend, Steve Nash, has already been linked to the Raptors’ vacancy.

Nash grew up in British Columbia, attending St. Michaels University School in Victoria before becoming a star with Santa Clara, where he became the 15th pick in the 1996 NBA Draft. Nash would have a magnificent playing career, winning two league MVP awards, being named to the first-team All-NBA team three times while becoming an eight-time All-Star.

But he’d continue to represent Team Canada in FIBA national play and even later got involved in various front office roles with the Canadian team. While Nash’s playing career wrapped up in 2014, he’d later get involved in coaching, where he became the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets from 2020-22.

Nash and the Nets parted ways just seven games into his third season after several odd off-court incidents either involving Kyrie Irving or even Kevin Durant asking for Nash’s removal. He’d close out with a 94-67 regular season record and a 7-9 standing in the playoffs.

But now that the Raptors are seeking a new head coach, the organization wanted to sit down with the Canadian legend, as Shams Charania reported. Nash is far from the only person to meet with the Raptors as they embark on their coaching search.

Some of the other names the Raptors have been linked to include Kenny Atkinson, Becky Hammon, Adrian Griffin (already on staff), and J.J. Redick. There is no known timetable for when the Raptors expect to make a final decision.

