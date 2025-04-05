MLB reporter reveals latest odds of Toronto Blue Jays re-signing Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerero Jr. gave the team until Feb. 18 to sign him to a contract extension before he would cut off talks and focus on the regular season. Nearly two months after that deadline passed, Toronto isn’t giving up hope on a long-term deal.

After the deadline for an extension passed, a myriad of MLB rumors emerged about potential suitors for Guerrero Jr. He is viewed as the best player eligible for MLB free agency next winter, with clubs like the New York Mets, Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees viewed as top suitors.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr stats 2024 (ESPN): .323/.396/.544, .940 OPS, 30 home runs, 103 BI, 44 doubles, 98 runs scored, 2 steals 96-72 K-BB in 616 at-bats

However, the Blue Jays are heavily opposed to losing him. They refused to move him at the MLB trade deadline in 2024 and refused to engage in exploratory trade talks with clubs pursuing him this past winter. Even after the self-imposed extension deadline passed, the franchise remained hopeful it could keep him in Toronto.

According to the New York Post‘s Jon Heyman, the belief around MLB remains that the Blue Jays will extend Guerrero Jr. to a multi-year deal worth approximately $500 million total.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr contract (Spotrac): $28.5 million salary in 2025, MLB free agent in 2026

Toronto submitted a new contract offer to Guerrero Jr. in late March, but the two sides were still far apart on agreeing to terms. One reported roadblock in negotiations is deferrals, with the Blue Jays preferring for a significant percentage of the money to be paid out after the contract ends.

There still remains hope in the Blue Jays’ front office that a long-term deal can be reached. Even more importantly, teams around the league seem to expect a deal will get done. If Guerrero Jr. signs an extension with the Blue Jays, it will likely be for 12-plus years, valued at just over $500 million total to make him the highest-paid player in franchise history.