Thunder G Josh Giddey enters health and safety protocols

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Josh Giddey was added to the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Tuesday.

Giddey becomes the fifth player on the team in the protocols, joining fellow guard Tre Mann, forwards Darius Bazley and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, and center Aleksej Pokusevski.

Giddey is averaging 10.8 points to go along with team-leading totals in rebounds (7.1) and assists (6.1) in 30 games (all starts) this season. The 19-year-old Australian was selected by Oklahoma City with the sixth overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft.

The Thunder begin a two-game road trip on Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings.

–Field Level Media