Third Hearthstone Masters Tour event features $250k prize pool

Credit: Blizzard

The third Hearthstone Masters Tour event of the year will take place April 28-30 and feature more than 400 players from more than 40 countries competing for a share of the $250,000 prize pool.

Players will utilize the new Naga and Colossal minions in Masters Tour: Voyage to the Sunken City. It is also the last Masters Tour in which players can earn points toward the Masters Summer Championship in June and an invite to Grandmasters: Last Call last year.

The event will feature a four-deck, best-of-five Conquest with a ban format.

The first two days will include eight Swiss Rounds followed by the Round of 16, Top 8, Semifinals and Finals on the final day.

Broadcast times:

–PDT: Thursday, April 28 – Saturday, April 30 at 11:00 pm

–CEST: Friday, April 29 – Sunday, May 1 at 8:00 am

–KST: Friday, April 29 – Sunday, May 1 at 3:00 pm

–Field Level Media