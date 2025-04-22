This iconic sports duo is apparently facing marriage troubles

Credit: Kevork Djansezian-USA TODAY

Former Manchester United star Bastian Schweinsteiger and his wife, former World No. 1 tennis player Ana Ivanović have made headlines lately, but not for their accomplishments in sports. According to German newspaper BILD, the two are facing marriage troubles.

Schweinsteiger and Ivanović got married in 2016, and the athletic couple shares three children, all sons, who were born between 2018 and 2023. But, their union is apparently on the rocks as the pair struggle to navigate a long-distance relationship and the challenges they bring. Schweinsteiger, the 40-year-old former soccer star, is currently in Jakarta, while Ivanović, 37, lives primarily in her home country of Serbia – specifically in the city of Belgrade – with their children.

Neither Schweinsteiger nor Ivanović have publicly addressed the reports, though the pair reportedly prefer not to discuss their private lives with the media. Their last social media appearance together came last November, when the couple visited Austria and attended a holiday market in Vienna. The pair have also rarely made public appearances together over the past year.

Since Schweinsteiger retired from football in 2019, he has been working as a pundit on German television. Ivanović, meanwhile, founded a natural beauty brand after stepping away from tennis.