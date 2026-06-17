Serena Williams has always had two great loves: tennis and her kids. And now, those worlds are colliding in a major way. After four years on the sidelines, the 23-time Grand Slam champion is suiting up once again at Wimbledon, reuniting with sister Venus Williams in doubles after the duo received a wildcard entry into the tournament. The announcement, made by the All England Club on Tuesday, instantly became one of the biggest storylines heading into SW19.

Venus, a five-time Wimbledon singles champion, continues to defy Father Time as she gears up for another run on grass. Meanwhile, Serena, a seven-time champion at the All England Club, has remained elusive about any potential singles comeback, opting only for doubles alongside her longtime teammate and sister. But this return wasn’t sparked by rankings, trophies, or unfinished business. According to Serena, the decision came after some unexpected encouragement from her toughest little coach yet.

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Serena Williams Reveals the Unexpected Reason She’s Reuniting With Venus

Serena Williams says her daughter Olympia told her she should play doubles with Venus at Wimbledon:



"My daughter Olympia told me I should play with Venus. She's always right. I was like, 'Okay Olympia. We'll see if we can do it." ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IIkacYLKdL — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) June 16, 2026

Serena Williams is making her Wimbledon comeback, and according to the tennis legend, the push came from an unlikely source: her daughter, Olympia.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion revealed that Olympia was the one who called for a Williams sisters reunion at SW19, setting the wheels in motion for Serena’s return alongside Venus in the women’s doubles draw.

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“My daughter Olympia told me I should play with Venus. She’s always right. I was like, ‘Okay Olympia. We’ll see if we can do it,’” Serena said.

For Serena, this latest chapter isn’t about chasing trophies or proving doubters wrong. The GOAT says the mission is much simpler these days.

“It’s really about my kids getting to see me play,” she added, emphasizing that she’s already accomplished everything she ever wanted in the sport and is simply enjoying another shot at competing on one of tennis’ biggest stages.

The road back hasn’t exactly been smooth. Serena’s second comeback match ended in a straight-sets loss at the German Open in Berlin, where she and Czech star Karolina Muchova fell 6-4, 6-4 to Erin Routliffe and Giuliana Olmos. The defeat came just a week after Serena marked her return with a doubles win at Queen’s Club. However, her momentum took a hit when partner Victoria Mboko was forced to shut down the rest of her grass-court season after suffering an MCL tear.

Still, if there’s one teammate Serena can always count on, it’s Venus.

The Williams sisters have built one of the greatest doubles dynasties the sport has ever seen, racking up 14 Grand Slam titles together, six Wimbledon crowns, three Olympic gold medals, and a stint atop the WTA doubles rankings. Their chemistry on the court is the stuff of tennis lore.

Now, with Olympia’s stamp of approval and Venus back in her corner, Serena is set to make another appearance on the iconic Wimbledon grass. And for two sisters who have already rewritten the record books, this latest chapter might just be one of the most special yet.