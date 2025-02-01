Tee Higgins projected to become one of NFL’s highest-paid receivers

Credit: Phil Didion/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cincinnati Bengals have a pair of big decisions to make this offseason.

After the team spent the franchise tag on him in 2024, Tee Higgins will become an unrestricted free agent.

Meanwhile, his fellow star receiver Ja’Marr Chase will be heading into the final year of his rookie contract, which means he’ll be negotiating an extension and will be seeking to become the NFL’s highest-paid receiver.

Can the Bengals afford to pay both? If Higgins’ contract projections are accurate, the Bengals could run into some trouble.

Tee Higgins expected to sign contract worth over $30 million per season

While there are a number of accomplished players entering free agency, Tee Higgins is arguably the best of the bunch. The 26-year-old wideout racked up an impressive 911 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns despite playing in just 12 games.

Had he stayed healthy for a full 17-game season, Higgins would have been on pace to record a career-best 1,290 receiving yards. Those numbers are good enough to be a No. 1 receiver, but not on the Bengals, where they have superstar Ja’Marr Chase.

There are six wide receivers earning an annual salary of $30 million or more. Higgins hopes to become the seventh, and shortly after, Chase will join him once he signs his extension.

The top of the market belongs to Minnesota Vikings All-Pro Justin Jefferson, who’s earning an annual average salary of $35 million per season. Second is Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb, who’s signed to a contract that averages $34 million per season.

So, where will Higgins fall? According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, many around the NFL expect Higgins to sign a contract north of the $30 million per season mark.

“The over/under on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins’ market is $30 million per season, and the majority of team personnel that I spoke with believe he’ll hit or clear the over. The lowest estimate I heard was somewhere slightly above DeVonta Smith’s three-year, $75 million deal. The rest saw him breaking into the $30 million range, based on his status as a No. 1-caliber receiver and the number of teams desperate for pass-catching help.” ESPN on Tee Higgins contract value

If the Bengals do retain Higgins at a rate that the majority of the team personnel who spoke to ESPN, Cincinnati will be paying two receivers over $30 million per season. They’d be the first team in NFL history to allocate that much money to their receivers, yet Higgins and Chase may be worth the price of admission.

