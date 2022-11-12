TD Garden: What you need to know to make it a great day

Credit -AutisticPsycho2 - Wiki Commons

Since its opening in 1995, TD Garden has hosted over 200 events yearly. In 2014, owner and operator Delaware North invested over $70 million in a comprehensive arena-wide renovation to upgrade the fan experience. If you haven’t had a chance to check out TD Garden yet, here’s everything you will want to know ahead of your trip.

Where is TD Garden located?

TD Garden is in Boston, Massachusetts. The address of TD Garden is 100 Legends Way, Boston, MA, 02114.

Who plays at TD Garden?

The Boston Celtics play at TD Garden.

What is the capacity of the TD Garden?

The capacity at TD Garden is 19,580, which is the number of seats at the arena.

What time do the doors open at TD Garden?

TD Garden doors will open one hour before the game starts.

How much is the parking at the TD Garden?

Credit -tdgarden.com

The North Station Garage, located directly underneath TD Garden, is open daily from 5:00 AM – 1:00 AM. With the most convenient parking for every game and show, the North Station Garage offers a flat event rate of $54.

Can you watch the Boston Celtics warm up at TD Garden?

Yes, you can watch the warm-up of the teams getting some basketball shots up at TD Garden before the game. Unless permitted, meeting the players usually isn’t allowed without access to floor seats.

What can you bring into TD Garden?

TD Garden will not allow bags that measure larger than 14” x 14” x 6”. Bags that measure between 14” x 14” x 6” and 6” x 4” x 1.5 are subject to x-ray screening and visual inspection but are allowed.

Is TD Garden cashless?

TD Garden is cashless and accepts all major credit cards as payment. You must use credit or debit cards to pay for food, beverages, and merchandise.

How much is a suite at TD Garden?

Depending on the event and game, suites at TD Garden cost between $2,000-$15,000. Suites at the TD Garden feature interior lounge seating, a bar, and an HDTV. The guests will receive exclusive access to the Club Level, VIP parking, and private entry into the TD Garden.

500 Level Suites at the TD Garden typically include 14-21 tickets depending on location.

The Rafter Level is located on Level 9 of the TD Garden.

The 600 Level is stacked directly above the 500 Level.

What is there to eat at TD Garden?

Credit – tdgarden.com

There are some delicious spots to eat at TD Garden. We have listed locations where you can grab a bite to eat before or during the game. We recommend getting to the arena if you want to grab something to eat but do not want to miss any game.

Lucky’s Chicken: Chicken and French fries in a bucket out in sections 5, 19, and 310.

Chicken and French fries in a bucket out in sections 5, 19, and 310. Hub Hot Dog: Serving classic hot dogs with relish, ketchup, beer, hard seltzer, and onions in sections 3, 14, 302, and 317.

Serving classic hot dogs with relish, ketchup, beer, hard seltzer, and onions in sections 3, 14, 302, and 317. Sal’s Pizza: Get a slice of Italian or pepperoni pizza at the game behind sections 6 and 17.

Get a slice of Italian or pepperoni pizza at the game behind sections 6 and 17. North End Butcher: Hog dogs with peppers, onions, beer, and more are out in sections 20 and 315.

Hog dogs with peppers, onions, beer, and more are out in sections 20 and 315. Sam Adam’s Brewhouse: Fans looking for that authentic Boston beer should head to level 4 behind sections 6 and 7.

Fans looking for that authentic Boston beer should head to level 4 behind sections 6 and 7. Bud Light Blue Zone: Get Bud Light and more out in section 309.

Get Bud Light and more out in section 309. Back Bay BBQ: BBQ chicken, brisket sliders, and more are in section 323.

BBQ chicken, brisket sliders, and more are in section 323. Taqueria: Serving up three tacos with a wide range of flavors

Serving up three tacos with a wide range of flavors Frito-Lay Test Kitchen: Serving up Cheetos waffle chicken sandwich.

Serving up Cheetos waffle chicken sandwich. Causeway Carvery: Serving up burgers, wings, fries, nachos, and more in section 309.

Serving up burgers, wings, fries, nachos, and more in section 309. Boston Common: Serving up New England clam chowder, fries, grilled cheese, and more.

