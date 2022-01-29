TCU knocks off No. 19 LSU in Big 12/SEC Challenge

Jan 29, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; LSU Tigers guard Brandon Murray (0) grabs a loose ball in front of TCU Horned Frogs guard Damion Baugh (10) during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Chuck O’Bannon Jr. and Mike Miles scored 19 points each as TCU defeated No. 19 LSU 77-68 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday afternoon in Fort Worth, Texas.

Damion Baugh added 14 points as the Horned Frogs (14-4) claimed their first victory over a ranked SEC opponent since 1954.

Tari Eason scored 16 points, Darius Days had 14 points and 12 rebounds, Eric Gaines scored 14 and Brandon Murray had 10 to lead the Tigers (16-5), who lost for the fourth time in five games.

TCU, which used a 15-5 finishing run to take a nine-point halftime lead, started the second half with a 12-5 run.

O’Bannon made three consecutive 3-pointers and scored 11 points during the run, which produced a 50-34 lead.

Eason scored the first six points of a 10-0 run that pulled LSU within 50-44.

Baugh’s dunk ended that run, but the Tigers were within 55-54 on Murray’s 3-pointer with 9:36 to play.

O’Bannon scored five points as the Frogs built the lead to 65-56, but LSU trimmed the lead to 65-62 on a Gaines dunk.

Miles scored the next eight TCU points and added an assist to put the Frogs in command 75-66 with 1:30 left.

The Horned Frogs shot 49.1 percent for the game and held the Tigers to 36.9 percent shooting.

Days, LSU’s leading rebounder and second-leading scorer, returned from a one-game absence due to an ankle injury. Point guard Xavier Pinson did not start for the Tigers but returned from a five-game absence due to a sprained knee.

Pinson’s only points were two free throws in the first half that started a 9-2 run and gave LSU a 17-15 lead.

TCU tied the score and the lead changed hands four times before a 7-0 run gave the Frogs a 30-24 lead.

Mwani Wilkinson’s 3-pointer pulled the Tigers within 31-29, but that was LSU’s only field goal in the final five minutes and TCU extended its lead to 38-29 at halftime.

