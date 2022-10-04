T-Mobile Park: What you need to know to make it a great day

Credit - T-Mobile Website

The Seattle Mariners are one of the most exciting, young teams in Major League Baseball and that makes them a must-see club for MLB fans. If you’re taking a trip out to Seattle, here’s everything you need to know about T-Mobile Park.

Where is T-Mobile Park located?

T-Mobile Park is in Seattle, Washington. The address is 1250 1st Ave S, Seattle, WA 98134.

Who plays at T-Mobile Park?

The Seattle Mariners play at T-Mobile Park.

What is the capacity at T-Mobile Park?

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The capacity at T-Mobile Park is 47, 943, which is the number of seats they have.

What time do the gates open at T-Mobile Park?

All gates to T-Moblie Park will open 90 minutes before the first scheduled game. The Pen gate, right next to the Mariners bullpen in center field, will be open two hours before First Pitch. During the first 30 minutes, fans cannot access any part of the ballpark except The Pen area.

How much is the parking at T-Mobile Park?

Credit T-Mobile Website

T-Mobile Park offers visitors a wide range of options for parking, with something available for every price range and preferred entrance and exit. We have listed the different parking garages with their prices, but there are many more garages in the area.

Mariners Garage , $20 – $60

, $20 – $60 Lumen Field Garage , $10-50

, $10-50 Union Station Garage South (Most affordable), $8 – $30

Can you tailgate at T-Mobile Park?

There is no tailgating all at the T-Mobile Park garages.

What bars are close to T-Mobile Park?

There are a few bars you can head to if you are looking to pre-game before heading to T-Mobile Park since you cannot tailgate in the garages at T-Mobile Park. They are all within walking distance away from the park.

Can you watch batting practice at T-Mobile Park?

The Mariners hit 2 hours and 35 minutes before game time for one hour. Visitors hit 1 hour and 35 minutes before game time for 45 minutes. You might be able to see the Mariners, but you will be able to see the visitor’s batting practice.

What can you bring into T-Mobile Park?

You can bring clear plastic or vinyl bags that are no larger than 12” x 6” x12” into the T-Mobile Park. Small clutch bags that are no larger than 4.5” x 6.5 “are allowed.

Can you bring food and water into T-Mobile Park?

Outside food is allowed in single serving sizes in gallon clear plastic zip log bags. Sealed, clear plastic water bottles up to 32oz are permitted in one per person.

Is T-Moblie Park cashless?

T-Moblie Park is cashless, meaning only credit, debit, or mobile pay is accepted if you are purchasing food, drinks, merchandise, or anything else.

How much is a suite at T-Mobile Park?

On average, you can spend between $3,000 – $10,000 for a suite at T-Mobile Park. We have listed each suite and what each suite features.

Home Plate Suite : The Home Plate Suite can accommodate groups of 20-26 people. VIP Parking in the Mariners Garage and exclusive access to skybridge entry are included.

: The Home Plate Suite can accommodate groups of 20-26 people. VIP Parking in the Mariners Garage and exclusive access to skybridge entry are included. Group Suite : Each Group suite can accommodate 30-52 guests. With this suite, you get VIP parking in the Mariners Garage, private Skybridge entry, and exclusive Club Level Lounges and Mariners Game Room access.

: Each Group suite can accommodate 30-52 guests. With this suite, you get VIP parking in the Mariners Garage, private Skybridge entry, and exclusive Club Level Lounges and Mariners Game Room access. Press Box Suite: The suite features a full bar & dedicated bartender, ample meeting space for larger groups, and a retractable glass door facing the field. Guests will also have the option of a pre-game ballpark and on-field tour.

What kind of food is there at T-Mobile Park?

Credit – MLB

At T-Mobile Park, you can expect ballpark favorites like hot dogs and pizza and limited selections at Ivar’s and The Natural, which feature gluten-friendly, vegetarian, vegan, and plant-based menu items. Beverage options include coffee, soda, water, beer, wine, and other alcoholic drinks. All concession stands are cashless.