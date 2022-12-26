Suns’ Devin Booker exits due to groin injury

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Phoenix guard Devin Booker left the Suns’ Sunday road game against the Denver Nuggets in the first quarter with a left groin injury and was ruled out for the remainder of the night.

Booker started the game after missing the previous three with a sore groin and played 4:20 before leaving the game. He scored two points. The team announced a short time later that he wouldn’t return.

Booker entered Sunday averaging team bests of 28 points and 5.8 assists in 28 games. He missed five of the previous seven games because of the groin injury and hamstring tightness.

