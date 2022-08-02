Pittsburgh Steelers sign kicker Chris Boswell to new 5-year contract

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced a new five-year contract with kicker Chris Boswell on Tuesday.

Terms were not disclosed, but his agent confirmed it was a $20 million deal with $12.5 million guaranteed.

Boswell, 31, has been with Pittsburgh since signing as an undrafted free agent in October 2015.

“It feels really good. I am glad we got it done,” Boswell said Tuesday at training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa. “We are still early in camp, so it gives us plenty of time to get back to work. We have a lot more to do.”

He has connected on 182 of 206 field-goal attempts (88.3 percent) and 231 of 245 extra-point attempts (94.3 percent) in 104 games over seven seasons. He made the Pro Bowl in 2017.

Boswell holds several Steelers records, including career and single-season FG percentage (95 in 2020), consecutive field goals made (25 from 2019-20), single-season points (142 in 2017) and field goals of 50 or more yards (17).

–Field Level Media