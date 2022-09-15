Steelers park T.J. Watt on IR, sign linebacker off Titans’ practice squad

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

T.J. Watt is out at least four games after being placed on injured reserve by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Watt plans to rehab a torn pectoral muscle, an injury incurred in the Week 1 win at Cincinnati, rather than having a surgical procedure that carries a recovery time of around 10-12 weeks.

To take Watt’s vacant spot on the 53-man roster, the Steelers signed linebacker David Anenih off the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad.

Watt had a sack and interception in the season-opening win but did not finish the game. Last season, the All-Pro tied Michael Strahan (2001) for the most sacks (22.5) in a season since the stat became official in 1982.

Anenih reported to the Steelers on Thursday in time for practice and should be available for Sunday’s visit from the New England Patriots.

“It’s a really good environment, Mike Tomlin is a great coach,” Anenih said. “We didn’t talk much Xs and Os. They just said I was coming up here.

“I’m going to be in here all day today, I’ll be in here until late tonight to learn about special teams, learn the defense — and get ready for Sunday.”

Anenih had 3.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass deflections in the preseason with the Titans.

Field Level Media scored Anenih as a draftable prospect coming out of the University of Houston based on his production — 20.5 career sacks — and 6-foot-11 wingspan.

–Field Level Media