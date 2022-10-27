State Farm Stadium: What you need to know to make it a great day

Credit -azcardinals.com

The home of the 2023 Super Bowl, there’s a reason State Farm Stadium has already hosted two league championship games, coming in 2008 and 2015. It’s one of the top stadiums in pro football thanks to the comfort the arena offers, whether it’s with a closed roof, keeping fans cool on a hot day, or opening up the skies to allow the warm Arizona sun to shine through.

State Farm Stadium is home to thousands of visitors each week, but if you haven’t had a chance to take a trip just yet, here’s everything you may want to know.

Where is State Farm Stadium located?

State Farm Stadium is in Glendale, Arizona. The address of State Farm Stadium is 1 Cardinals Dr, Glendale, AZ 85305.

Who plays at State Farm Stadium?

The Arizona Cardinals play at State Farm Stadium.

What is the capacity of State Farm Stadium?

The capacity at State Farm Stadium is 63,400, which is the number of seats at the arena.

What time do the gates open at State Farm Stadium?

State Farm Stadium gates will open two hours before kickoff.

Related: NFL games today

How much is the parking at the State Farm Stadium?

Credit – statefarmstadium.com

Arizona Cardinals parking is fully digital. Fans will be able to access their digital parking pass via the Cardinals Mobile App. You can expect to pay around $30 for parking.

Can you tailgate at State Farm Stadium?

Pre-game tailgating is allowed in Sportsman’s Park car parks, but tailgating activities are only allowed starting from when car parks open. Carpark opening times vary for events. Check the event webpage on the stadium website for car park opening times.

Can you watch warm-ups of the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium?

Yes, you can watch the football team’s warm-up at State Farm Stadium before the game kicks off. You can also try and head down to section 100 to see if you can get an autograph or a picture with the players.

Related: Shop Arizona Cardinals jerseys

What can you bring to State Farm Stadium?

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and are not any larger than 12″ x 12″ x 6″ are allowed into the stadium.

Can you bring food and water to State Farm Stadium?

You are not allowed to bring food or beverages into State Farm Stadium.

Is State Farm Stadium cashless?

State Farm Stadium is cashless and accepts all major credit cards as payment. You must use credit or debit cards to pay for food, beverages, and merchandise.

How much is a suite at State Farm Stadium?

Suites at State Farm Stadium cost between $9,000-$18,000 depending on the event and game going on. Guests will also receive VIP parking passes. Inside the luxury, the suite is a private restroom, upscale furnishing, and HDTVs. Premium in-suite catering options are available to purchase in advance.

Club Cabanas at State Farm Stadium are located on the main club level concourse; the lower of two suite levels. Club Cabanas are all sideline-located.

The Field Boxes are located on the main concourse level, and guests will have access to all of the restaurants, bars, and amenities on the Gila River Club level.

The Loft Suite Level at State Farm Stadium is located just above the Club Suite Level. The Loft Suite Level is located on a separate and private suite concourse accessible to only Loft Suite ticketholders.

Related: Updated Arizona Cardinals power rankings

What is there to eat at State Farm Stadium?

Credit – pxhere.com

There are some delicious spots to eat at State Farm Stadium. We have listed locations where you can grab a bite to eat before or during the game.

Classic stadium food : Popcorn, hot dogs, chicken wings, chicken tenders, peanuts, pretzels, water, soda, beer, and more are throughout the concession stands in the concourse.

: Popcorn, hot dogs, chicken wings, chicken tenders, peanuts, pretzels, water, soda, beer, and more are throughout the concession stands in the concourse. 4th and Long : The classic 22-inch hot dog with all of your favorite condiments throughout the stadium.

: The classic 22-inch hot dog with all of your favorite condiments throughout the stadium. Señor Chelada : Tacos, burritos, nachos, and more with a signature drink, Senor Chelada Cup.

: Tacos, burritos, nachos, and more with a signature drink, Senor Chelada Cup. Gridiron Grille : Fans looking for the ultimate treat that includes burgers, hot dogs, bratwursts, lettuce, cheese, and more can head out to section 102 for the Gridiron Burger Challenge.

: Fans looking for the ultimate treat that includes burgers, hot dogs, bratwursts, lettuce, cheese, and more can head out to section 102 for the Gridiron Burger Challenge. Taco-Dilla : Signature quesadillas with meat, sour cream, guacamole, and more out in section 134.

: Signature quesadillas with meat, sour cream, guacamole, and more out in section 134. Dry Fry Bird : Chicken legs, fries, cheese, jalapenos, and more out in section 107.

: Chicken legs, fries, cheese, jalapenos, and more out in section 107. Touchdown Tossers : Salad in a jar with a wide range of flavors

: Salad in a jar with a wide range of flavors Protein Boxes: Meat, cheese, peanut butter, and more in a convenient box.

Related: Predicting NFL playoff bracket and the Super Bowl winner