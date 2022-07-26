Star Colts LB wants to be called Shaquille Leonard

Credit: Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard prefers to be called Shaquille Leonard from now on.

The three-time All-Pro made the announcement as the Colts prepared to kick off training camp Tuesday.

Leonard explained that Shaquille is his middle name and it’s the name that his family calls him.

“I was only called Darius when I was in school or when I was in trouble,” he said.

Leonard, who turns 27 on Wednesday, is currently on the active/physically unable to perform list following back surgery in June.

He told reporters Tuesday that he is pleased with his recovery.

“The way I’m going, I’m very happy,” he said. “Get ready to rock and roll when time comes.”

A second-round draft pick in 2018 and the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, Leonard has 538 tackles, 15 sacks, 11 interceptions and 17 forced fumbles in 58 career starts.

