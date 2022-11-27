Stanford coach David Shaw resigns after 12 seasons

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

David Shaw, the head football coach at Stanford for the past 12 seasons, has resigned, effective immediately.

The winningest head coach in program history, Shaw announced his decision following Saturday night’s 35-26 loss to BYU.

“After many prayers and multiple discussions with my wife, one phrase keeps coming to me — it’s time,” Shaw said in a news release. “There are not sufficient words to describe the love and gratitude I feel for my family, all of my former and current players, my staff, this administration and the entire Stanford family. Thank you all.”

Shaw, 50, compiled a 96-54 record since succeeding Jim Harbaugh prior to the 2011 season. The Cardinal played in bowl games in his first eight seasons but haven’t won more than four games in each of the past four seasons.

The Cardinal concluded the 2022 season with a 3-9 (1-8 Pac-12) mark.

Shaw, a Stanford wide receiver from 1991-94, won the 2017 Bobby Dodd National Coach of the Year award and led Stanford to three Pac-12 titles and two Rose Bowl victories. He also was a four-time Pac-12 coach of the year selection.

Stanford said it will conduct a national search for Shaw’s successor.

“I would like to thank David for his immense contributions to Stanford,” athletic director Bernard Muir said. “David has represented Stanford football, as both a player and a coach, with unwavering grace, humility and integrity. He has cared tremendously for each and every student-athlete in his program while helping them pursue their full academic and athletic potential. David will forever remain a valued member of the Stanford football family and an integral part of the storied history of the program.”

During Shaw’s tenure, Stanford had 29 wins against top-25 opponents, including 11 against top-10 programs and five against top-5 teams. The Cardinal had 43 players drafted and a nation-leading 15 Academic All-Americans since 2010. Andrew Luck (2011) and Christian McCaffrey (2015) were Academic All-Americans of the Year.

–Field Level Media