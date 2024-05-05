Sprint Cars tackled Kansas City and Eldora for marquee show

A byproduct of the Dirt Sprint Car Split or whatever vernacular you would want to deem it is that there are double the number of marquee national touring series races throughout the week between World of Outlaws and High Limit Racing.

This past week was the full-fledged example of what that looks like with World of Outlaws racing on Wednesday in Jacksonville, Illinois before moving onto #LetsRaceTwo at Eldora Speedway alongside the USAC National (non-winged) Sprint Car Series.

High Limit meanwhile, hosted a pair of races at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City to take advantage of the NASCAR Cup Series proximity so the likes of Kyle Larson and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. could compete alongside the High Rollers.

Sweet Sweep Heartland Showdown

Brad Sweet, who co-owns High Limit alongside brother-in-law Larson and streamer FloRacing, swept the Heartland of America Showdown weekend which paid a Sprint Car season high to date $50,000 to the winner on Saturday.

But when combining the $10,000 he earned for winning the preliminary feature on Friday and another $10,000 bonus for the best average finish across both nights, the Kasey Kahne Racing No. 49 leaves Kansas City with $70,000 in their pockets.

And he had to overcome Larson on a rough track to get it done.

“This High Limit Series is about higher paying races for the teams and for the fans and here we are, two wins in two nights too,” Sweet said.

It also gives him a slightly larger points leader over Tyler Courtney too.

Kasey Kahne Racing #49 – Brad Sweet (816 PTS) Clauson-Marshall Racing #7BC – Tyler Courtney (-8 PTS) Murray-Marks Motorosports #19 – Brent Marks (-61 PTS) Jason Meyers Racing #14 – Corey Day (-69 PTS) Rico Abreu Racing #24 – Rico Abreu (-171 PTS) CJB Motorsports #5 – Spencer Bayston (-175 PTS) Shark Racing #1A – Jacob Allen (-179 PTS) Roth Motorsports #83 – James McFadden (-211 PTS) PPM Racing #9P – Parker Price-Miller (-212 PTS) Buch Motorsports #13 – Justin Peck (-224 PTS) Rudeen Racing #26 – Zeb Wise (-252 PTS) Rod Gross Motorsports #88 – Tanner Thorson (-263 PTS) Kasey Kahne Racing #9 – Kasey Kahne (-268 PTS) Ridge & Sons Racing #8 – Cory Eliason (-313 PTS) Vermeer Motorsports #55 – Chris Windom (-330 PTS) Crouch Motorsports #1 – Brenham Crouch (-369 PTS)

Haudenschild, Gravel split WoO Eldora

Sheldon Haudenschild and David Gravel split the #LetsRaceTwo races at Eldora. The Saturday race was especially thrilling with Gravel and 10-time Outlaws champion trading the lead back and forth over a series of restarts.

“It’s really hard to beat Donny Schatz in the slick like that. He was running really hard in (Turns) 1 and 2 and running the cushion and just hang a little bit off of (Turn) 2. And luckily, we were able to get just better runs down the backstretch each time and get position on him. It feels really good to get another win. Starting on the front row two nights in a row and getting no wins would’ve been very disappointing. Really happy to get this one.”

The win was the 99th for Big Game Motorsports owner Tod Quiring and the 93rd for Gravel on the Greatest Show on Dirt.

Gravel continues to enjoy a healthy points lead despite the brief setback late last month.

David Gravel Donny Schatz -48 Gio Scelzi -58 Carson Macedo -74 Logan Schuchart -94 Buddy Kofoid -120 Sheldon Haudenschild -168 Bill Balog -282 Brock Zearfoss -403

