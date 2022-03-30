Spring training roundup: Cardinals score 29 runs, rout Nationals

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Paul DeJong went 3-for-3 with a homer and five RBIs, and Conner Capel went 3-for-3 with four RBIs as the visiting St. Louis Cardinals steamrolled the Washington Nationals 29-8 on Wednesday at West Palm Beach, Fla.

Paul Goldschmidt went 4-for-4 with a solo homer and Yadier Molina had a homer and three RBIs as the Cardinals went 15-for-25 with runners in scoring position while racking up 26 hits. St. Louis scored 15 of its runs in the eighth inning when it sent 19 batters to the plate.

Washington starter Anibal Sanchez and reliever Cade Cavalli each were charged with 10 earned runs. Josh Bell and Gilbert Lara each slugged three-run homers for the Nationals.

Orioles 7, Rays 6

Kelvin Gutierrez lined a three-run double with two outs in the bottom of the ninth as Baltimore stunned Tampa Bay at Sarasota, Fla. Miles Mastrobuoni homered for the Rays.

Twins 9, Pirates 4

Byron Buxton hit a grand slam and drove in five runs, and Miguel Sano added a two-run shot as Minnesota knocked off visiting Pittsburgh at Fort Myers, Fla. Diego Castillo hit two homers and drove in three runs for the Pirates.

Red Sox 10, Braves 7

Rafael Devers, Christian Vazquez and Jonathan Arauz each homered to help Boston outlast visiting Atlanta at Fort Myers, Fla. Travis d’Arnaud, Adam Duvall and Alex Dickerson all homered in the fifth inning for the Braves.

Tigers 7, Phillies 1

Left-hander Tarik Skubal struck out five and allowed three hits in four scoreless innings as Detroit defeated host Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla. Bryce Harper homered in the sixth inning for the Phillies’ lone run.

–Field Level Media