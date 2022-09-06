Spica hits free agency after TSM release

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Mingyi “Spica” Lu is looking for a new League of Legends team after TSM released him.

The Chinese jungler, who is listed by different sources as 20 or 21 years old, tweeted the news on Tuesday.

Spica wrote, “TSM has terminated my contract, so I am a free agent, effective today. Thanks to all the fans for the four years of overwhelming support. I’m excited for what’s coming next.”

Spica got his start with FOX Academy in 2018 and 2019 before a one-year stint with TSM’s academy team. He spent four months with TSM’s first team in 2019 before joining the squad full time in May 2020.

During his tenure, TSM won the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) Summer playoffs in 2020, earning a berth in the World Championship, where they tied for 13th. They topped the Summer Split regular-season standings in 2021 before placing fourth in the playoffs.

This year, TSM placed ninth in the LCS Spring Split, and seventh in the Summer Split. They were eliminated in the LCS Championship’s lower-bracket second round on Friday, falling 3-2 to Evil Geniuses to tie for fifth in the competition.

