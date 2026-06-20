Croatian model and influencer Ivana Knoll, long dubbed the ‘World Cup’s sexiest fan,’ made her mark early in the 2026 tournament with another eye-catching appearance that had fans buzzing.

The 5-foot-11 former Miss Croatia showed up at AT&T Stadium in Dallas for her country’s Group L opener against England wearing a sheer corset-style top featuring the red-and-white checkered pattern of the Croatian flag. Combined with a pair of denim shorts, and, man, she is something.

Go Ad-Free

The revealing outfit left little to the imagination while she cheered from the stands, flashing smiles and even forming a heart shape with her hands for the cameras.

Ivana Knoll’s Bold Sheer Corset Steals the Spotlight in Dallas

Knoll first gained international fame during the 2018 World Cup in Russia and doubled down on the attention in Qatar four years later with a series of wild, Croatia-themed ensembles that quickly went viral. This time around in Texas, she kept the tradition alive despite the tough result on the pitch.

Go Ad-Free

Croatia fell 4-2 to a strong England squad, but Knoll appeared to be enjoying the atmosphere regardless, turning what could have been a disappointing afternoon into another moment of well, beauty.

Social media lit up with reactions to her look, with plenty of fans calling it another signature Knoll moment. The influencer, who has built a significant following as a model and occasional DJ, has become something of a fixture at major sporting events whenever Croatia is involved.

I doubt there are too many fans complaining about her presence.

From World Cup Stands to F1 Paddock: Ivana Knoll’s Viral Cameraman Moment

Her ability to command attention isn’t limited to football either. Just a couple of months earlier, at the 2026 Miami Grand Prix, Knoll was spotted in the F1 paddock during Sky Sports’ live broadcast coverage. A cameraman tasked with filming team preparations and pundits appeared to get momentarily distracted as she walked through the area, slowly panning the shot toward her instead.

She tried shifting to the side to get out of frame, but the clip quickly spread across social media. Fans joked about the cameraman “understanding the assignment.”

It was another reminder of how her reputation as the World Cup’s most famous fan has followed her into other high-profile sports environments, where a single appearance can derail a perfectly planned live shot.

For Croatia fans and casual viewers alike, she’s become an unofficial mascot of sorts—one whose outfits and presence generate almost as much conversation as the games themselves.