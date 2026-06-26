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Planning to watch Friday’s World Cup games? Then get everything you need to know about who is playing today and when. Plus, get an early look at Saturday’s World Cup schedule.

World Cup schedule today

Here are the World Cup matchups for Friday, June 26.

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Friday, June 26Norway vs. France3:00 PMFOX, Telemundo, FOX One
Friday, June 26Senegal vs. Iraq3:00 PMFS1, Telemundo, FOX One
Friday, June 26Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia8:00 PMFS1, Telemundo, FOX One
Friday, June 26Uruguay vs. Spain8:00 PMFOX, Telemundo, FOX One
Friday, June 26Egypt vs. Iran11:00 PMFS1, Telemundo, FOX One
Friday, June 26New Zealand vs. Belgium11:00 PMFOX, Telemundo, FOX One

Where can I watch the World Cup matches?

All 104 matches in the World Cup will air exclusively in English on FOX, FS1, and the FOX One app. For Spanish-language broadcasts, all games can be found on Telemundo and on streaming service Peacock.

How to watch World Cup for free?

If you want to watch World Cup games without a cable, satellite, or streaming subscription, you can view them on FOX with an HD digital antenna.

Where can I stream World Cup matches?

world cup
REUTERS

If you are looking to stream World Cup games in 2026, FOX One will be the home for all 104 matches. You can also find them on YouTube TV or Fubo (via FOX and FS1). Both services currently have weeklong free trials.

Upcoming 2026 World Cup schedule

Get a look at the upcoming games on the 2026 World Cup schedule.

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Saturday, June 27Croatia vs. Ghana5:00 PMFS1, Telemundo, FOX One
Saturday, June 27Panama vs. England5:00 PMFOX, Telemundo, FOX One
Saturday, June 27Colombia vs. Portugal7:30 PMFOX, Telemundo, FOX One
Saturday, June 27Congo DR vs. Uzbekistan7:30 PMFS1, Telemundo, FOX One
Saturday, June 27Algeria vs. Austria10:00 PMFS1, Telemundo, FOX One
Saturday, June 27Jordan vs. Argentina10:00 PMFOX, Telemundo, FOX One
Sunday, June 28South Africa vs. Canada3:00 PMFOX, Telemundo, FOX One

When did the 2026 World Cup start?

The 2026 edition of the World Cup began on Thursday, June 11, with games at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City, Mexico.

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By Jason Burgos
After earning his journalism degree in 2017, Jason Burgos served as a contributor to several sites, including MMA Sucka ... More about Jason Burgos

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