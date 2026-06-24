Planning to watch Wednesday’s World Cup games? Then get everything you need to know about who is playing today and when. Plus, get an early look at the matches on tomorrow’s World Cup schedule.

World Cup schedule today

Here are the World Cup matchups for Wednesday, June 24.

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Wednesday, June 24 Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Qatar 3:00 PM FS1, Telemundo, FOX One Wednesday, June 24 Switzerland vs. Canada 3:00 PM FOX, Telemundo, FOX One Wednesday, June 24 Morocco vs. Haiti 6:00 PM FS1, Telemundo, FOX One Wednesday, June 24 Scotland vs. Brazil 6:00 PM FOX, Telemundo, FOX One Wednesday, June 24 Czechia vs. Mexico 9:00 PM FOX, Telemundo, FOX One Wednesday, June 24 South Africa vs. South Korea 9:00 PM FS1, Telemundo, FOX One

Where can I watch the World Cup matches?

All 104 matches in the World Cup will air exclusively in English on FOX, FS1, and the FOX One app. For Spanish-language broadcasts, all games can be found on Telemundo and on streaming service Peacock.

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How to watch World Cup for free?

If you want to watch World Cup games without a cable, satellite, or streaming subscription, you can view them on FOX with an HD digital antenna.

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Where can I stream World Cup matches?

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If you are looking to stream World Cup games in 2026, FOX One will be the home for all 104 matches. You can also find them on YouTube TV or Fubo (via FOX and FS1). Both services currently have weeklong free trials.

Upcoming 2026 World Cup schedule

Get a look at the upcoming games on the 2026 World Cup schedule.

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Thursday, June 25 Curacao vs. Ivory Coast 4:00 PM FS1, Telemundo, FOX One Thursday, June 25 Ecuador vs. Germany 4:00 PM FOX, Telemundo, FOX One Thursday, June 25 Japan vs. Sweden 7:00 PM FOX, Telemundo, FOX One Thursday, June 25 Tunisia vs. Netherlands 7:00 PM FS1, Telemundo, FOX One Thursday, June 25 Paraguay vs. Australia 100:00 PM FOX, Telemundo, FOX One Thursday, June 25 Turkiye vs. United States 10:00 PM FOX, Telemundo, FOX One Friday, June 26 Norway vs. France 3:00 PM FOX, Telemundo, FOX One Friday, June 26 Senegal vs. Iraq 3:00 PM FS1, Telemundo, FOX One Friday, June 26 Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia 8:00 PM FOX, Telemundo, FOX One Friday, June 26 Uruguay vs. Spain 8:00 PM FOX, Telemundo, FOX One Friday, June 26 Egypt vs. Iran 11:00 PM FS1, Telemundo, FOX One Friday, June 26 New Zealand vs. Belgium 11:00 PM FOX, Telemundo, FOX One

When did the 2026 World Cup start?

The 2026 edition of the World Cup began on Thursday, June 11, with games at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City, Mexico.