Planning to watch today’s World Cup matches? Here you can find everything you need to know and get a look at the upcoming World Cup schedule.

World Cup schedule today

Here are the World Cup matchups for Friday, July 17.

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Friday, July 17 Off Day N/A N/A

Where can I watch the World Cup matches?

All 104 matches in the World Cup air exclusively in English on FOX, FS1, and the FOX One app. For Spanish-language broadcasts, all games can be found on Telemundo and on streaming service Peacock.

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How to watch World Cup for free?

If you want to watch World Cup games without a cable, satellite, or streaming subscription, you can view them on FOX with an HD digital antenna.

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Where can I stream World Cup matches?

REUTERS

If you are looking to stream World Cup games in 2026, FOX One will be the home for all 104 matches. You can also find them on YouTube TV or Fubo (via FOX and FS1). Both services currently have weeklong free trials.

Upcoming 2026 World Cup schedule

Get a look at the upcoming games on the 2026 World Cup schedule.

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Saturday, July 18 England vs. France 5:00 PM FOX, Telemundo, FOX One Sunday, July 19 Spain vs. Argentina 3:00 PM FOX, Telemundo, FOX One

When did the 2026 World Cup start?

The 2026 edition of the World Cup began on Thursday, June 11, with games at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City, Mexico.