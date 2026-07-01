Planning to watch Wednesday’s World Cup games? Then get everything you need to know about who is playing today and when. Plus, get an early look at Thursday’s World Cup schedule.

World Cup schedule today

Here are the World Cup matchups for Wednesday, July 1.

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Wednesday, July 1 England vs. Congo DR 12:00 PM FOX, Telemundo, FOX One Wednesday, July 1 Belgium vs. Senegal 4:00 PM FS1, Telemundo, FOX One Wednesday, July 1 United States vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina 8:00 PM FOX, Telemundo, FOX One

Where can I watch the World Cup matches?

All 104 matches in the World Cup will air exclusively in English on FOX, FS1, and the FOX One app. For Spanish-language broadcasts, all games can be found on Telemundo and on streaming service Peacock.

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How to watch World Cup for free?

If you want to watch World Cup games without a cable, satellite, or streaming subscription, you can view them on FOX with an HD digital antenna.

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Where can I stream World Cup matches?

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you are looking to stream World Cup games in 2026, FOX One will be the home for all 104 matches. You can also find them on YouTube TV or Fubo (via FOX and FS1). Both services currently have weeklong free trials.

Upcoming 2026 World Cup schedule

Get a look at the upcoming games on the 2026 World Cup schedule.

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Thursday, July 2 Spain vs. Austria 3:00 PM FOX, Telemundo, FOX One Thursday, July 2 Portugal vs. Croatia 7:00 PM FOX, Telemundo, FOX One Thursday, July 2 Switzerland vs. Algeria 11:00 PM FS1, Telemundo, FOX One Friday, July 3 Australia vs. Egypt 2:00 PM FOX, Telemundo, FOX One Friday, July 3 Argentina vs. Cape Verde 6:00 PM FOX, Telemundo, FOX One Friday, July 3 Colombia vs. Ghana 9:30 PM FOX, Telemundo, FOX One

When did the 2026 World Cup start?

The 2026 edition of the World Cup began on Thursday, June 11, with games at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City, Mexico. It will come to an end with the 2026 finals on Sunday, July 19.