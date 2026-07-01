Planning to watch Wednesday’s World Cup games? Then get everything you need to know about who is playing today and when. Plus, get an early look at Thursday’s World Cup schedule.
World Cup schedule today
Here are the World Cup matchups for Wednesday, July 1.
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Wednesday, July 1
|England vs. Congo DR
|12:00 PM
|FOX, Telemundo, FOX One
|Wednesday, July 1
|Belgium vs. Senegal
|4:00 PM
|FS1, Telemundo, FOX One
|Wednesday, July 1
|United States vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina
|8:00 PM
|FOX, Telemundo, FOX One
Where can I watch the World Cup matches?
All 104 matches in the World Cup will air exclusively in English on FOX, FS1, and the FOX One app. For Spanish-language broadcasts, all games can be found on Telemundo and on streaming service Peacock.
How to watch World Cup for free?
If you want to watch World Cup games without a cable, satellite, or streaming subscription, you can view them on FOX with an HD digital antenna.
Where can I stream World Cup matches?
If you are looking to stream World Cup games in 2026, FOX One will be the home for all 104 matches. You can also find them on YouTube TV or Fubo (via FOX and FS1). Both services currently have weeklong free trials.
Upcoming 2026 World Cup schedule
Get a look at the upcoming games on the 2026 World Cup schedule.
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Thursday, July 2
|Spain vs. Austria
|3:00 PM
|FOX, Telemundo, FOX One
|Thursday, July 2
|Portugal vs. Croatia
|7:00 PM
|FOX, Telemundo, FOX One
|Thursday, July 2
|Switzerland vs. Algeria
|11:00 PM
|FS1, Telemundo, FOX One
|Friday, July 3
|Australia vs. Egypt
|2:00 PM
|FOX, Telemundo, FOX One
|Friday, July 3
|Argentina vs. Cape Verde
|6:00 PM
|FOX, Telemundo, FOX One
|Friday, July 3
|Colombia vs. Ghana
|9:30 PM
|FOX, Telemundo, FOX One
When did the 2026 World Cup start?
The 2026 edition of the World Cup began on Thursday, June 11, with games at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City, Mexico. It will come to an end with the 2026 finals on Sunday, July 19.