Planning to watch Monday’s World Cup games? Then get everything you need to know about who is playing today and when. Plus, get an early look at the matches on tomorrow’s World Cup schedule.

World Cup schedule today

Here are the World Cup matchups for Monday, June 22.

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Monday, June 22 Argentina vs. Austria 1:00 PM FOX, Telemundo, FOX One Monday, June 22 France vs. Iraq 5:00 PM FOX, Telemundo, FOX One Monday, June 22 Norway vs. Senegal 8:00 PM FOX, Telemundo, FOX One Monday, June 22 Jordan vs. Algeira 11:00 PM FS1, Telemundo, FOX One

What channel are World Cup matches on?

All 104 matches in the World Cup will air exclusively in English on FOX and FS1. For Spanish-language broadcasts, all games can be found on Telemundo and on streaming service Peacock.

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How to watch World Cup for free?

If you want to watch World Cup games without a cable, satellite, or streaming subscription, you can view them on FOX with an HD digital antenna.

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Where can I stream World Cup matches?

REUTERS

If you are looking to stream World Cup games in 2026, FOX One will be the home for all 104 matches. You can also find them on YouTube TV or Fubo (via FOX and FS1). Both services currently have weeklong free trials.

Upcoming 2026 World Cup schedule

Get a look at the upcoming games on the 2026 World Cup schedule.

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Tuesday, June 23 Portugal vs. Uzbekistan 1:00 PM FOX, Telemundo, FOX One Tuesday, June 23 England vs. Ghana 4:00 PM FOX, Telemundo, FOX One Tuesday, June 23 Panama vs. Croatia 7:00 PM FOX, Telemundo, FOX One Tuesday, June 23 Colombia vs. Congo DR 10:00 PM FS1, Telemundo, FOX One Wednesday, June 24 Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Qatar 3:00 PM FOX, Telemundo, FOX One Wednesday, June 24 Switzerland vs. Canada 3:00 PM FOX, Telemundo, FOX One Wednesday, June 24 Morocco vs. Haiti 6:00 PM FOX, Telemundo, FOX One Wednesday, June 24 Scotland vs. Brazil 6:00 PM FOX, Telemundo, FOX One Wednesday, June 24 Czechia vs. Mexico 9:00 PM FOX, Telemundo, FOX One Wednesday, June 24 South Africa vs. South Korea 9:00 PM FOX, Telemundo, FOX One

2026 World Cup Standings

Below you can find the latest standings for the group stage of this year’s World Cup.

Group A Group B Group C Group D Mexico 2-0 Canada 1-1-0 Brazil 1-1-0 United States 2-0-0 South Korea 1-0-1 Switzerland 1-1-0 Morocco 1-1-0 Australia 1-0-1 Czechia 0-1-1 Bosnia-Herzegovina 0-1-1 Scotland 1-0-1 Paraguay 1-0-1 South Africa 0-1-1 Qatar 0-1-1 Haiti 0-0-2 Turkiye 0-0-2

Group E Group F Group G Group H Germany 2-0-0 Netherlands 1-1-0 New Zealand 0-1-0 Uruguay 0-1-0 Ivory Coast 1-0-1 Japan 1-1-0 Iran 0-1-0 Saudi Arabia 0-1-0 Ecuador 0-1-1 Sweden 1-0-1 Belgium 0-1-0 Spain 0-1-0 Curacau 0-1-1 Tunisia 0-0-2 Egypt 0-1-0 Cape Verde 0-1-0

Group I Group J Group K Group L Norway 1-0-0 Argentina 1-0-0 Colombia 1-0-0 England 1-0-0 France 1-0-0 Austria 1-0-0 Congo DR 0-1-0 Ghana 1-0-0 Senegal 0-0-1 Jordan 0-0-1 Portugal 0-1-0 Panama 0-0-1 Iraq 0-0-1 Algeria 0-0-1 Uzbekistan 0-0-1 Croatia 0-0-1

When did the 2026 World Cup start?

The 2026 edition of the World Cup began on Thursday, June 11, with games at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City, Mexico.