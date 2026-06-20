Planning to watch Saturday’s World Cup games? Then get everything you need to know about who is playing today and when. Plus, you can check out the matches on tomorrow’s World Cup schedule.

World Cup schedule today

Here are the World Cup matchups for Saturday, June 20.

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Saturday, June 20 Netherlands vs. Sweden 1:00 PM FOX, Telemundo, FOX One Saturday, June 20 Germany vs. Ivory Coast 4:00 PM FOX, Telemundo, FOX One Saturday, June 20 Ecuador vs. Curacao 8:30 PM FS1, Telemundo, FOX One

What channel are World Cup matches on?

All 104 matches in the World Cup will air exclusively in English on FOX and FS1. For Spanish-language broadcasts, all games can be found on Telemundo and on streaming service Peacock.

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How to watch World Cup for free?

If you want to watch World Cup games without a cable, satellite, or streaming subscription, you can view them on FOX with an HD digital antenna.

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Where can I stream World Cup matches?

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you are looking to stream World Cup games in 2026, FOX One will be the home for all 104 matches. You can also find them on YouTube TV or Fubo (via FOX and FS1). Both services currently have weeklong free trials.

Upcoming 2026 World Cup schedule

Get a look at the upcoming games on the 2026 World Cup schedule.

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, June 21 Tunisia vs. Japan 12:00 AM FS1, Telemundo, FOX One Sunday, June 21 Spain vs. Saudi Arabia 12:00 PM FOX, Telemundo, FOX One Sunday, June 21 Belgium vs. Iran 3:00 PM FS1, Telemundo, FOX One Sunday, June 21 Uruguay vs. Cape Verde 6:00 PM FS1, Telemundo, FOX One Sunday, June 21 New Zealand vs. Egypt 9:00 PM FS1, Telemundo, FOX One Monday, June 22 Argentina vs. Austria 1:00 PM FOX, Telemundo, FOX One Monday, June 22 France vs. Iraq 5:00 PM FOX, Telemundo, FOX One Monday, June 22 Norway vs. Senegal 8:00 PM FOX, Telemundo, FOX One Monday, June 22 Jordan vs. Algeira 11:00 PM FS1, Telemundo, FOX One

When did the 2026 World Cup start?

The 2026 edition of the World Cup began on Thursday, June 11, with games at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City, Mexico.

2026 World Cup Standings

Below you can find the latest standings for the group stage of this year’s World Cup.

Group A Group B Group C Group D Mexico 2-0 Canada 1-1-0 Scotland 1-0-0 United States 1-0-0 South Korea 1-0-1 Switzerland 1-1-0 Morocco 0-1-0 Australia 1-0-0 Czechia 0-1-1 Bosnia-Herzegovina 0-1-1 Brazil 0-1-0 Turkey 0-0-1 South Africa 0-1-1 Qatar 0-1-1 Haiti 0-0-1 Paraguay 0-0-1

Group E Group F Group G Group H Germany 1-0-0 Sweden 1-0-0 New Zealand 0-1-0 Uruguay 0-1-0 Ivory Coast 1-0-0 Japan 0-1-0 Iran 0-1-0 Saudi Arabia 0-1-0 Ecuador 0-0-1 Netherlands 0-1-0 Belgium 0-1-0 Spain 0-1-0 Curacau 0-0-1 Tunisia 0-0-1 Egypt 0-1-0 Cape Verde 0-1-0

Group I Group J Group K Group L Norway 1-0-0 Argentina 1-0-0 Colombia 1-0-0 England 1-0-0 France 1-0-0 Austria 1-0-0 Congo DR 0-1-0 Ghana 1-0-0 Senegal 0-0-1 Jordan 0-0-1 Portugal 0-1-0 Panama 0-0-1 Iraq 0-0-1 Algeria 0-0-1 Uzbekistan 0-0-1 Croatia 0-0-1