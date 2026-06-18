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Planning to watch Thursday’s World Cup games? Then get everything you need to know on how and when to watch today’s World Cup schedule, including start times. Plus, you can check out the matchups on tomorrow’s slate.

World Cup schedule today

Here are the World Cup matchups for Thursday, June 18.

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Thursday, June 18Czechia vs. South Africa12:00 PMFOX, Telemundo, Peacock
Thursday, June 18Switzerland vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina3:00 PMFOX, Telemundo, Peacock
Thursday, June 18Canada vs. Qatar6:00 PMFS1, Telemundo, Peacock
Thursday, June 18Mexico vs. South Korea9:00 PMFOX, Telemundo, Peacock

What channel are World Cup matches on?

All 104 matches in the World Cup will air exclusively in English on FOX and FS1. For Spanish-language broadcasts, all games can be found on Telemundo and on streaming service Peacock.

How can I stream the World Cup online?

world cup
USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If you are looking to stream World Cup games in 2026, Peacock will be the home for all 104 matches.

Upcoming 2026 World Cup schedule

Get a look at the upcoming games on the 2026 World Cup schedule.

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Friday, June 19United States vs. Australia3:00 PMFOX, Telemundo, Peacock
Friday, June 19Scotland vs. Morocco6:00 PMFOX, Telemundo, Peacock
Friday, June 19Brazil vs. Haiti8:30 PMFOX, Telemundo, Peacock
Friday, June 19Turkey vs. Paraguay11:00 PMFS1, Telemundo, Peacock
Saturday, June 20Netherlands vs. Sweden1:00 PMFOX, Telemundo, Peacock
Saturday, June 20Germany vs. Ivory Coast4:00 PMFOX, Telemundo, Peacock
Saturday, June 20Ecuador vs. Curacao8:00 PMFS1, Telemundo, Peacock

Can I watch the World Cup on YouTube?

Full-length games will not be available on YouTube. However, extended highlight reels of the 104 matches taking place this year will be available on the platform throughout the tournament.

When did the 2026 World Cup start?

The 2026 edition of the World Cup began on Thursday, June 11, with games at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City, Mexico.

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By Jason Burgos
After earning his journalism degree in 2017, Jason Burgos served as a contributor to several sites, including MMA Sucka ... More about Jason Burgos

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