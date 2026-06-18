Planning to watch Thursday’s World Cup games? Then get everything you need to know on how and when to watch today’s World Cup schedule, including start times. Plus, you can check out the matchups on tomorrow’s slate.

World Cup schedule today

Here are the World Cup matchups for Thursday, June 18.

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Thursday, June 18 Czechia vs. South Africa 12:00 PM FOX, Telemundo, Peacock Thursday, June 18 Switzerland vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina 3:00 PM FOX, Telemundo, Peacock Thursday, June 18 Canada vs. Qatar 6:00 PM FS1, Telemundo, Peacock Thursday, June 18 Mexico vs. South Korea 9:00 PM FOX, Telemundo, Peacock

What channel are World Cup matches on?

All 104 matches in the World Cup will air exclusively in English on FOX and FS1. For Spanish-language broadcasts, all games can be found on Telemundo and on streaming service Peacock.

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How can I stream the World Cup online?

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If you are looking to stream World Cup games in 2026, Peacock will be the home for all 104 matches.

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Upcoming 2026 World Cup schedule

Get a look at the upcoming games on the 2026 World Cup schedule.

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Friday, June 19 United States vs. Australia 3:00 PM FOX, Telemundo, Peacock Friday, June 19 Scotland vs. Morocco 6:00 PM FOX, Telemundo, Peacock Friday, June 19 Brazil vs. Haiti 8:30 PM FOX, Telemundo, Peacock Friday, June 19 Turkey vs. Paraguay 11:00 PM FS1, Telemundo, Peacock Saturday, June 20 Netherlands vs. Sweden 1:00 PM FOX, Telemundo, Peacock Saturday, June 20 Germany vs. Ivory Coast 4:00 PM FOX, Telemundo, Peacock Saturday, June 20 Ecuador vs. Curacao 8:00 PM FS1, Telemundo, Peacock

Can I watch the World Cup on YouTube?

Full-length games will not be available on YouTube. However, extended highlight reels of the 104 matches taking place this year will be available on the platform throughout the tournament.

When did the 2026 World Cup start?

The 2026 edition of the World Cup began on Thursday, June 11, with games at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City, Mexico.