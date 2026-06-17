Planning to watch Wednesday’s World Cup games? Then get everything you need to know on how and when to watch today’s World Cup schedule, including start time. Plus, you can check out the matchups on tomorrow’s slate.
World Cup schedule today
Here are the World Cup matchups for Wednesday, June 17.
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Wednesday, June 17
|Portugal vs. Congo DR
|1:00 PM
|FOX, Telemundo, Peacock
|Wednesday, June 17
|England vs. Croatia
|4:00 PM
|FOX, Telemundo, Peacock
|Wednesday, June 17
|Ghana vs. Panama
|7:00 PM
|FS1, Telemundo, Peacock
|Wednesday, June 17
|Uzbekistan vs. Colombia
|10:00 PM
|FS1, Telemundo, Peacock
What channel are World Cup matches on?
All 104 matches in the World Cup will air exclusively in English on FOX and FS1. For Spanish-language broadcasts, all games can be found on Telemundo and on streaming service Peacock.
How can I stream the World Cup online?
If you are looking to stream World Cup games in 2026, Peacock will be the home for all 104 matches.
Upcoming 2026 World Cup schedule
Get a look at the upcoming games on the 2026 World Cup schedule.
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Thursday, June 18
|Czechia vs. South Africa
|12:00 PM
|FOX, Telemundo, Peacock
|Thursday, June 18
|Switzerland vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina
|3:00 PM
|FOX, Telemundo, Peacock
|Thursday, June 18
|Canada vs. Qatar
|6:00 PM
|FS1, Telemundo, Peacock
|Thursday, June 18
|Mexico vs. South Korea
|9:00 PM
|FOX, Telemundo, Peacock
|Friday, June 19
|United States vs. Australia
|3:00 PM
|FOX, Telemundo, Peacock
|Friday, June 19
|Scotland vs. Morocco
|6:00 PM
|FOX, Telemundo, Peacock
|Friday, June 19
|Brazil vs. Haiti
|8:30 PM
|FOX, Telemundo, Peacock
|Friday, June 19
|Turkey vs. Paraguay
|11:00 PM
|FS1, Telemundo, Peacock
Can I watch the World Cup on YouTube?
Full-length games will not be available on YouTube. However, extended highlight reels of the 104 matches taking place this year will be available on the platform throughout the tournament.
When did the 2026 World Cup start?
The 2026 edition of the World Cup began on Thursday, June 11, with games at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City, Mexico.