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Are you planning to watch Day 5 of the 2026 World Cup schedule? Then get everything you need to know to watch Monday’s matches, including start time. Plus, you can check out the matchups on tomorrow’s World Cup schedule.

Today’s World Cup match Schedule

Here are the World Cup matchups for Monday, June 15.

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Monday, June 15Spain vs. Cape Verde12:00 PMFOX, Telemundo, Peacock
Monday, June 15Belgium vs. Egypt3:00 PMFOX, Telemundo, Peacock
Monday, June 15Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay6:00 PMFS1, Telemundo, Peacock
Monday, June 15Iran vs. New Zealand9:00 PMFS1, Telemundo, Peacock

When did the 2026 World Cup start?

The 2026 edition of the World Cup began on Thursday, June 11, with games at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City, Mexico.

How to watch the World Cup

All 104 matches in the World Cup will air exclusively in English on FOX and FS1. For Spanish-language broadcasts, all games can be found on Telemundo and on streaming service Peacock.

How can I stream the World Cup online?

If you are looking to stream World Cup games in 2026, Peacock will be the home for all 104 matches.

Upcoming World Cup match schedule

Get a look at the upcoming games on the 2026 World Cup schedule.

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Tuesday, June 16France vs. Senegal3:00 PMFOX, Telemundo, Peacock
Tuesday, June 16Iraq vs. Norway6:00 PMFOX, Telemundo, Peacock
Tuesday, June 16Argentina vs. Algeria9:00 PMFOX, Telemundo, Peacock
Wednesday, June 17Austria vs. Jordan12:00 PMFS1, Telemundo, Peacock
Wednesday, June 17Portugal vs. Congo DR1:00 PMFOX, Telemundo, Peacock
Wednesday, June 17England vs. Croatia4:00 PMFOX, Telemundo, Peacock
Wednesday, June 17Ghana vs. Panama7:00 PMFS1, Telemundo, Peacock
Wednesday, June 17Uzbekistan vs. Colombia10:00 PMFS1, Telemundo, Peacock
Thursday, June 18Czechia vs. South Africa12:00 PMFOX, Telemundo, Peacock
Thursday, June 18Switzerland vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina3:00 PMFOX, Telemundo, Peacock
Thursday, June 18Canada vs. Qatar6:00 PMFS1, Telemundo, Peacock
Thursday, June 18Mexico vs. South Korea9:00 PMFOX, Telemundo, Peacock
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By Jason Burgos
After earning his journalism degree in 2017, Jason Burgos served as a contributor to several sites, including MMA Sucka ... More about Jason Burgos

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