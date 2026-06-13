Are you planning to watch Day 3 of the 2026 World Cup schedule? Then get everything you need to know to watch Saturday’s matches, including start time. Plus, you can check out the matchups on tomorrow’s World Cup schedule.
Today’s World Cup match Schedule
Here are the World Cup matchups for Saturday, June 13.
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Saturday, June 13
|Qatar vs. Switzerland
|3:00 PM
|FOX, Telemundo, Peacock
|Saturday, June 13
|Brazil vs. Morocco
|6:00 PM
|FOX, Telemundo, Peacock
|Saturday, June 13
|Haiti vs. Scotland
|9:00 PM
|FOX, Telemundo, Peacock
When did the 2026 World Cup start?
The 2026 edition of the World Cup began on Thursday, June 11, with games at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City, Mexico.
How to watch the World Cup
All 104 matches in the World Cup will air exclusively in English on FOX and FS1. For Spanish-language broadcasts, all games can be found on Telemundo, Universo, and on streaming service Peacock.
How can I stream the World Cup online?
If you are looking to stream World Cup games in 2026, Peacock will be the home for all 104 matches.
Upcoming World Cup match schedule
Get a look at the upcoming games on the 2026 World Cup schedule.
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sunday, June 14
|Australia vs. Turkey
|12:00 PM
|FOX, Telemundo, Peacock
|Sunday, June 14
|Germany vs. Curacao
|1:00 PM
|FOX, Telemundo, Peacock
|Sunday, June 14
|Netherlands vs. Japan
|4:00 PM
|FOX, Telemundo, Peacock
|Sunday, June 14
|Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador
|7:00 PM
|FS1, Telemundo, Peacock
|Sunday, June 14
|Sweden vs. Tunisia
|10:00 PM
|FS1, Telemundo, Peacock
|Monday, June 15
|Spain vs. Cape Verde
|12:00 PM
|FOX, Telemundo, Peacock
|Monday, June 15
|Belgium vs. Egypt
|3:00 PM
|FOX, Telemundo, Peacock
|Monday, June 15
|Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay
|6:00 PM
|FS1, Telemundo, Peacock
|Monday, June 15
|Iran vs. New Zealand
|9:00 PM
|FS1, Telemundo, Peacock
|Tuesday, June 16
|France vs. Senegal
|3:00 PM
|FOX, Telemundo, Peacock
|Tuesday, June 16
|Iraq vs. Norway
|6:00 PM
|FOX, Telemundo, Peacock
|Tuesday, June 16
|Argentina vs. Algeria
|9:00 PM
|FOX, Telemundo, Peacock