Are you planning to watch Day 3 of the 2026 World Cup schedule? Then get everything you need to know to watch Saturday’s matches, including start time. Plus, you can check out the matchups on tomorrow’s World Cup schedule.

Today’s World Cup match Schedule

Here are the World Cup matchups for Saturday, June 13.

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Saturday, June 13 Qatar vs. Switzerland 3:00 PM FOX, Telemundo, Peacock Saturday, June 13 Brazil vs. Morocco 6:00 PM FOX, Telemundo, Peacock Saturday, June 13 Haiti vs. Scotland 9:00 PM FOX, Telemundo, Peacock

When did the 2026 World Cup start?

The 2026 edition of the World Cup began on Thursday, June 11, with games at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City, Mexico.

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How to watch the World Cup

All 104 matches in the World Cup will air exclusively in English on FOX and FS1. For Spanish-language broadcasts, all games can be found on Telemundo, Universo, and on streaming service Peacock.

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How can I stream the World Cup online?

If you are looking to stream World Cup games in 2026, Peacock will be the home for all 104 matches.

Upcoming World Cup match schedule

Get a look at the upcoming games on the 2026 World Cup schedule.

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, June 14 Australia vs. Turkey 12:00 PM FOX, Telemundo, Peacock Sunday, June 14 Germany vs. Curacao 1:00 PM FOX, Telemundo, Peacock Sunday, June 14 Netherlands vs. Japan 4:00 PM FOX, Telemundo, Peacock Sunday, June 14 Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador 7:00 PM FS1, Telemundo, Peacock Sunday, June 14 Sweden vs. Tunisia 10:00 PM FS1, Telemundo, Peacock Monday, June 15 Spain vs. Cape Verde 12:00 PM FOX, Telemundo, Peacock Monday, June 15 Belgium vs. Egypt 3:00 PM FOX, Telemundo, Peacock Monday, June 15 Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay 6:00 PM FS1, Telemundo, Peacock Monday, June 15 Iran vs. New Zealand 9:00 PM FS1, Telemundo, Peacock Tuesday, June 16 France vs. Senegal 3:00 PM FOX, Telemundo, Peacock Tuesday, June 16 Iraq vs. Norway 6:00 PM FOX, Telemundo, Peacock Tuesday, June 16 Argentina vs. Algeria 9:00 PM FOX, Telemundo, Peacock