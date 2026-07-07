On Monday night, the clock struck midnight for Team USA and fans hoping for a Cinderella story in this year’s World Cup. Despite a lot of momentum heading into the match, and getting an assist from President Donald Trump, the US Men’s National Team was soundly thrashed by Belgium in their Round of 16 clash by a score of 4-1.

It was a disappointing finish after the USMNT gave hope they could reach the quarterfinals for the first time in two decades after impressive performances in their first four World Cup matches. However, their defeat last night showed that despite the recent progress, American soccer is still far behind the sport’s elite futbol nations.

With all of that in mind, let’s look at the biggest winners and losers from the Americans’ World Cup elimination at the hands of Belgium.

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Loser: Christian Pulisic

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Heading into this year’s tournament, Christian Pulisic was, arguably, the face of the USMNT. He was in much of the marketing material about them and was always name-dropped in conversations and interviews about the US’s top players. Monday was a chance for him to show out as the pride of his nation and get his team to a place they haven’t been since 2002 after an underwhelming showing thus far.

Instead, the 27-year-old had his worst game of the tournament. Making matters worse, in the second half, he injured himself by accidentally slamming his leg into an opposing player. Forcing him out and taking away any chance to make any impact late. Pulisic entered the World Cup as one of the team’s top stars and left as an afterthought.

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Winner: Charles de Ketelaere

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The USMNT vs. Belgium is sure to be the most watched in the United States of this year’s World Cup. The game also received added attention because of President Trump’s influence on it by getting FIFA to rescind the red card against top striker Folarin Balogun. Under those bright lights and in that pressurized moment in enemy territory, Belgium’s Charles de Ketelaere was the star of the show.

He got his team an early lead, then when the US was able to battle back and tie things, he again found the back of the net minutes later. Team USA had an outstanding crowd in Seattle. However, the Belgian was able to quiet them early and in a key moment in the first half. Taking the US’s biggest advantage away from them.

Loser: President Donald Trump & FIFA

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There was no bigger story in sports over the last 48 hours than President Trump reportedly using his influence with FIFA President Gianni Infantino to overturn Balogun’s red card so he can play on Monday night. While it was probably the right thing for FIFA to do, the sanctioning body seemingly bending to his will upset many around the sport. Plus, Trump is already a divisive figure, so his involvement was sure to receive blowback even if he helped to right an obvious wrong.

After earning a lot of respect from the soccer world from their first four matches in the tournament, Trump’s extremely unusual influence over their game on Monday and then an embarrassing loss has seemingly snuffed out the gains Team USA had around the sport.

Winner: Malik Tillman

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There were few positives for Team USA in their bad loss to Belgium that included several head-scratching mistakes. However, one standout was another outstanding free-kick score from Malik Tillman. He had one of the goals of the tournament with a beauty against Bosnia-Herzegovina, then tied the game up at 1-1 with a free kick on Monday night. While he may not be one of the team’s top players, the 24-year-old showed in this tournament that he can be a very valuable weapon for his team in that spot for years to come

Loser: Folarin Balogun

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Among Team USA fans, and even with Belgium, it seemed like many believed that if Balogun played on Monday night, the Americans would win. Well, with the help of Trump, he was on the pitch last night. Yet, it mattered little. The Belgians did a fantastic job of making the talented striker a non-factor for much of the game despite his team’s efforts to get him touches. There was no better proof of his limited influence than being subbed out late in the matchup.

Winner: Rudi Garcia

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Belgium head coach Rudi Garcia deserves his flowers. He was able to motivate his team to keep their heads in the game and score a shocking win against Senegal last week. Then, in a highly pressurized moment with millions of eyeballs around the world watching, he had his team well-prepared.

From the start, Team USA seemed outmatched. All the passing lanes they had in their first four games disappeared, and the pressure they received from the Belgian defense forced them into errors, including a shocking blunder by goalie Matt Freese that gave them a 3-1 lead. Garcia had his squad ready to crush the Americans on Monday.

Loser: American fans

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Speaking of flowers, American fans around the country deserve them. Soccer is not even a top-four sport in the country. However, they turned out in droves to support the USMNT, and the crowd in Seattle on Monday night was outstanding. Cheering their team on with passion even when the end was obviously near. They were the biggest losers last night as, despite their best efforts, their team came nowhere close to showing the same kind of love in return.