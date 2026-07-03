While Cristiano Ronaldo was out on the pitch fighting for Portugal in the World Cup, his fiancée, Georgina Rodriguez, was turning heads for very different reasons.

The 32-year-old model and influencer was spotted soaking up the sun on a stunning beach, dancing carefree in a skimpy bikini as Portugal took the field. A video circulating online shows Georgina looking relaxed and radiant, moving to the music with the kind of confidence that has made her one of the most-followed WAGs in the world.

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To the tune of 74 million. Followers. On Instagram alone.

Georgina Enjoys Beach Day Amid World Cup Action

The timing, of course, raised plenty of eyebrows. As Ronaldo chased another chapter in his legendary career, his partner appeared to be fully embracing a laid-back vacation vibe hundreds of miles away.

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In one clip, she’s seen smiling, dancing lightly on the sand with the ocean behind her — the picture of summer fun while the pressure was on back in the stadium.

Georgina has never been shy about sharing her life with fans. With millions following her every move on social media, she regularly posts glamorous photos and videos, whether she’s supporting Ronaldo from the stands or enjoying time with their blended family of five kids.

Portugal Fight Back to Beat Croatia

Ronaldo, now 41, continues to defy age and expectations on the international stage.

Fans have mixed feelings about the contrast. Some praised Georgina for enjoying her life and not sitting nervously by the TV, while others questioned the optics of dancing on a beach during such a big national match.

One thing’s clear — the couple has always done things differently. Their relationship has thrived under intense public scrutiny for years, and both have proven they’re not afraid to live boldly. Ronaldo is laser-focused on adding to his trophy collection, while Georgina continues building her own brand and enjoying the luxurious lifestyle their success affords.

Portugal fought back from a goal down to beat Croatia 2-1 yesterday. Ronaldo leveled the score from the penalty spot in the 68th minute before Gonçalo Ramos nodded home a stoppage-time winner off a Rafael Leão cross. Ronaldo watched the dramatic finale from the bench as Portugal survived a chaotic late scare when VAR chalked off what looked like a Croatia equalizer, sending the Portuguese through to face Spain in the round of 16.