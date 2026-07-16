Matt Freese is finally speaking out about the backlash he has faced following a high-profile error that contributed to Belgium’s 4-1 Round of 16 win, resulting in the U.S. Men’s National Team’s heartbreaking, disappointing exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 27-year-old goalie, starting in his first major tournament for the USMNT, had largely held his own through the group stage.

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But in the 57th minute of the knockout clash in Seattle—with the Americans trailing 2-1 and building momentum—Freese rushed off his line to clear a long ball.

Under pressure from Belgium’s Charles De Ketelaere, he hesitated, dragged his foot, and lost possession. Critics have suggested Freese pulled a Younghoe Koo at a critical juncture in the game.

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The ball broke to Hans Vanaken, who lobbed it into an empty net for a 3-1 lead that effectively ended U.S. hopes.

Freese Opens Up on the Painful Backlash

In a recent interview with ESPN, Freese admitted that the fierce online criticism “hurts” and has stung more deeply than any moment in his life.

“It was devastating,” he admitted. “The desire and will to maximize our performance was so strong it hurts my heart to see that people don’t know that because it is true. I wish I could talk to every person personally and individually and explain this to them and tell them this.”

In a prior interview with US Weekly, Freese said, “This moment stings more than probably any other moment in my life.”

“Obviously disappointed for my involvement and error in judgment on the third goal,” the shot stopper admitted after the game.

Still, Freese remains optimistic that this will be a learning opportunity going forward.

“It’s become about trying to find a way to turn this elimination into motivation,” he said. “I think all of us have the motivation to do something even greater, even better, and to come back better. It’s been about finding a way to turn the elimination into fuel for the fire, if that makes sense.”

It does. And we feel for you, man.

Matt Freese said the backlash to the USMNT's World Cup elimination cut straight to his core 😔 pic.twitter.com/NgcbPMSLvm — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 15, 2026

The USMNT showed flashes of promise in the contest, but ultimately fell short against a clinical Belgian side. Analysts point to inexperience in big moments and external pressures as key factors in the US loss.

But none of that helped sway the critics. The blunder quickly became a meme, with fans comparing it to past sports gaffes and Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy calling the performance “a f***ing joke.”

Team Distractions and Outside Noise

Freese’s comments come as teammate Folarin Balogun also addressed pre-match chaos. Balogun revealed the controversial reversal of his red card suspension—following high-level intervention—created significant “outside noise” that affected the squad.

The team had prepared without their star striker, only to scramble with the late change, leading to nerves and distraction heading into the Belgium match.

Matt Freese committed an all-time blunder at the worst possible time for the USMNT.



How is he attempting to move past it? By using the pain as motivation, he tells @TomBogert.https://t.co/qPcTibWCeq pic.twitter.com/t7lD2ZRaCu — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) July 15, 2026

Freese, who graduated with an economics degree from Harvard and has always come across as level-headed, is already trying to turn this nightmare into fuel for what’s next. With U.S. Soccer moving forward, that kind of mental toughness from him might be exactly what the program needs to win back skeptical fans and get the whole squad back on solid ground.

It was supposed to be a dream run on home soil, but instead it turned into one hell of a reality check.