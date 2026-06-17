FIFA is reportedly prepared to let President Trump play a central and unprecedented role in the 2026 FIFA World Cup trophy presentation, breaking long-standing protocol at the tournament final in late July.

Trump World Cup Trophy Presentation to Break FIFA Tradition

According to multiple sources, including talkSPORT and Ben Jacobs, FIFA has no objection to Trump personally handing the trophy directly to the winning team’s captain. In another departure from tradition, the organization is leaving it up to Trump whether he remains on stage during the players’ celebration or steps back after the handover. Gee, I wonder what he’ll decide to do.

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The news will almost assuredly enrage some soccer fans.

Echoes of the Chelsea Club World Cup Trophy Lift

This move would mirror the scene from the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final at the same venue, where Trump joined Chelsea’s trophy lift after their victory over Paris Saint-Germain. During that ceremony, the President stood prominently alongside Captain Reece James as the players celebrated. Even FIFA President Gianni Infantino stepped aside for that moment.

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Some Chelsea players were reportedly confused about the president’s continued presence. They were? This is kind of what he does.

THEY DID IT! 💙@ChelseaFC lift the FIFA Club World Cup!



CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD 🏆



GLOBAL HOME OF FOOTBALL | Live All Summer Long | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #CHEPSG pic.twitter.com/44SgOhV7n7 — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) July 13, 2025

Now, some will argue that this isn’t a big deal either way. But it is, kind of. Standard FIFA protocol typically keeps the trophy on a podium, allowing the winning team to collect and lift it themselves in a player-centric celebration. By accommodating Trump’s direct involvement, FIFA is making a notable exception for the host nation’s president.

The decision is indicative of the close relationship between Trump and Infantino. The pair have appeared together multiple times, including at the World Cup draw. Then there have been White House events where the President has displayed the trophy. They gave the man his .

Infantino has reportedly informed Trump in advance of FIFA’s willingness to tailor the ceremony to his preferences.

Trump has expressed an interest in attending the final. His participation would place him at the center of one of the most-watched sporting events in the world. He has been very enthusiastic about hosting the World Cup in America, calling it a massive opportunity to showcase the country on the global stage.

“I think it’s probably certainly one of the biggest, and maybe the biggest sporting event in the world,” he has previously said. “It’s very exciting. Everybody is talking about it, and it’s very exciting.”

The 2026 World Cup final promises to be historic for many reasons, but Trump’s potential role in the trophy presentation could become one of its most talked-about moments — on and off the pitch.