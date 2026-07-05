In a dramatic late twist that has U.S. soccer fans breathing a massive sigh of relief, FIFA has overturned Folarin Balogun’s controversial red card, clearing the Arsenal striker to suit up for the United States against Belgium in the World Cup Round of 16.

Balogun had been ruled out for one game after getting sent off in the group stage victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina. But in a stunning late reversal, FIFA has cleared him to play in what could be one of the biggest matches the U.S. men’s national team has faced in years. The decision dropped just hours before kickoff, touching off a wave of celebration from American fans who had been flooding social media calling for the referee’s call to be overturned.

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Breaking: Folarin Balogun will be available to play in USA's Round of 16 match against Belgium on Monday, FIFA announced.



The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has suspended the red card issued to the USA striker during their Round of 32 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina. pic.twitter.com/Vei4RKDKfP — ESPN (@espn) July 5, 2026

Trump Praises FIFA’s Decision

One supporter in particular was thrilled with the reversal.

President Donald Trump quickly weighed in on the development, posting on Truth Social: “Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!”

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The President of the host country’s comments added a political flair to the sports story, with Trump framing it as a victory for fairness.

The reversal is a huge boost for Gregg Berhalter’s side. Balogun has been one of the USMNT’s most dangerous attacking threats, and his presence gives the Americans a legitimate chance to cause an upset against a talented Belgian squad. Sources close to the team say the 24-year-old forward was devastated by the initial suspension but is now fully focused on helping his country advance.

After World Cup star Folarin Balogun's red card ban was suspended ahead of the U.S. men's national team's match against Belgium, President Trump posted on social media, "Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!" https://t.co/XEfaLQkmd6 pic.twitter.com/kJDLt85Gfz — ABC News (@ABC) July 5, 2026

Team USA, as you might imagine, is thrilled by the decision.

“We accept the decision of the Disciplinary Committee and are pleased that Folarin Balogun is eligible to compete tomorrow,” U.S. Soccer said in a statement. “Our full attention is focused on the Round of 16 match against Belgium in Seattle, and we look forward to the continued support of our amazing fans.”

Huge Boost for USMNT Hopes

FIFA hasn’t offered much explanation for the sudden reversal, but people close to the situation say the governing body reviewed fresh video angles and decided the red card was too harsh. The timing of the announcement — literally hours before the knockout round — has only added fuel to the speculation that FIFA was eager to dodge even more controversy in a tournament that’s already had plenty of it.

For U.S. fans, this feels like a gift. Balogun, who scored in the group stage, brings speed, finishing ability, and creativity that the team desperately needs against Belgium’s experienced back line. Whether he starts or comes off the bench remains to be seen, but his availability alone changes the complexion of the matchup.

Kickoff against Belgium is right around the corner, and with Balogun back in the mix, American hopes are riding higher than ever.